49ers 2022 Schedule To Be Released On May 12

The San Francisco 49ers and the rest of the league will learn their schedules on Thursday, May 12. The full schedule announcement will air on NFL Network's "Schedule Release '22" at 5 p.m. PT with analysts breaking down the 2022 NFL regular season schedule by division and picking their top matchups and primetime games. The 49ers full 2022 schedule will also be announced on 49ers.com, the 49ers mobile app and 49ers social media channels at that time.
Ahead of the release of the full 2022 NFL regular season schedule on May 12, the following games will be announced:
|Event
|Announcement Date
|First NFL "Thursday Night Football" matchup on Prime Video
|Thursday, April 28 (during first round of 2022 NFL Draft)
|International NFL games
|Wednesday, May 4
|Select NFL matchups
|Week of May 9
|49ers first home game opponent
|Thursday, May 12 (3 p.m. PT)
|Full 2022 NFL Schedule
|Thursday, May 12 (5 p.m. PT)
While fans still have to wait until next month for the schedule, the 49ers 2022 opponents are already set. The 49ers will host games against the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Commanders and they will play road games against the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders.
Check out the 49ers home and away matchups for the 2022 season.
Here's a breakdown of how each team's opponents are set:
- Six games against divisional opponents — two games per team, one at home and one on the road.
- Four games against teams from a division within its conference — two games at home and two on the road.
- Four games against teams from a division in the other conference — two games at home and two on the road.
- Two games against teams from the two remaining divisions in its own conference — one game at home and one on the road. Matchups are based on division ranking from the previous season.
- The new 17th game is an additional game against a non-conference opponent from a division that the team is not scheduled to play. Matchups are based on division ranking from the previous season.