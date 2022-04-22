49ers 2022 Schedule To Be Released On May 12

The San Francisco 49ers and the rest of the league will learn their schedules on Thursday, May 12. The full schedule announcement will air on NFL Network's "Schedule Release '22" at 5 p.m. PT with analysts breaking down the 2022 NFL regular season schedule by division and picking their top matchups and primetime games. The 49ers full 2022 schedule will also be announced on 49ers.com, the 49ers mobile app and 49ers social media channels at that time.