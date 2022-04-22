49ers 2022 Schedule To Be Released On May 12

Apr 21, 2022 at 07:45 PM
Briana McDonald

49ers.com Contributor

2022 Opponents 16x9 – 1 (1)

The San Francisco 49ers and the rest of the league will learn their schedules on Thursday, May 12. The full schedule announcement will air on NFL Network's "Schedule Release '22" at 5 p.m. PT with analysts breaking down the 2022 NFL regular season schedule by division and picking their top matchups and primetime games. The 49ers full 2022 schedule will also be announced on 49ers.com, the 49ers mobile app and 49ers social media channels at that time.

Ahead of the release of the full 2022 NFL regular season schedule on May 12, the following games will be announced:

Table inside Article
EventAnnouncement Date
First NFL "Thursday Night Football" matchup on Prime VideoThursday, April 28 (during first round of 2022 NFL Draft)
International NFL gamesWednesday, May 4
Select NFL matchupsWeek of May 9
49ers first home game opponentThursday, May 12 (3 p.m. PT)
Full 2022 NFL ScheduleThursday, May 12 (5 p.m. PT)

While fans still have to wait until next month for the schedule, the 49ers 2022 opponents are already set. The 49ers will host games against the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Commanders and they will play road games against the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders.

San Francisco 49ers 2022 Opponents

Check out the 49ers home and away matchups for the 2022 season.

Last meeting at home: November 7, 2021 Score: Cardinals 31 - 49ers 17 49ers lead all-time series 32-29-0
1 / 17
Home vs. Arizona Cardinals

Last meeting at home: November 7, 2021

Score: Cardinals 31 - 49ers 17

49ers lead all-time series 32-29-0

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Last meeting at home: November 15, 2021 Score: 49ers 31 - Rams 10 49ers lead all-time series 75-68-3
2 / 17
Home vs. Los Angeles Rams

Last meeting at home: November 15, 2021

Score: 49ers 31 - Rams 10

49ers lead all-time series 75-68-3

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Last meeting at home: October 3, 2021 Score: Seahawks 28 - 49ers 21 Seahawks lead all-time series 30-17-0
3 / 17
Home vs. Seattle Seahawks

Last meeting at home: October 3, 2021

Score: Seahawks 28 - 49ers 21

Seahawks lead all-time series 30-17-0

Meg Williams/49ers
Last meeting at home: November 6, 2016 Score: Saints 41 - 49ers 23 49ers lead all-time series 49-27-2
4 / 17
Home vs. New Orleans Saints

Last meeting at home: November 6, 2016

Score: Saints 41 - 49ers 23

49ers lead all-time series 49-27-2

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Last meeting at home: October 23, 2016 Score: Buccaneers 34 - 49ers 17 49ers lead all-time series 18-7-0
5 / 17
Home vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last meeting at home: October 23, 2016

Score: Buccaneers 34 - 49ers 17

49ers lead all-time series 18-7-0

Michael Zagaris/49ers
Last meeting at home: October 5, 2014 Score: 49ers 22 - Chiefs 17 All-time series tied 7-7-0
6 / 17
Home vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Last meeting at home: October 5, 2014

Score: 49ers 22 - Chiefs 17

All-time series tied 7-7-0

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Last meeting at home: December 20, 2014 Score: Chargers 38 - 49ers 35 Chargers lead all-time series 8-7-0
7 / 17
Home vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Last meeting at home: December 20, 2014

Score: Chargers 38 - 49ers 35

Chargers lead all-time series 8-7-0

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Last meeting at home: October 11, 2020 Score: Dolphins 43 - 49ers 17 Dolphins lead all-time series 8-6-0
8 / 17
Home vs. Miami Dolphins

Last meeting at home: October 11, 2020

Score: Dolphins 43 - 49ers 17

Dolphins lead all-time series 8-6-0

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Last meeting at home: December 13, 2020 Score: Commanders 23 - 49ers 15 49ers lead all-time series 21-12-1
9 / 17
Home vs. Washington Commanders

Last meeting at home: December 13, 2020

Score: Commanders 23 - 49ers 15

49ers lead all-time series 21-12-1

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Last meeting in Arizona: October 10, 2021 Score: Cardinals 17 - 49ers 10 49ers lead all-time series 32-29-0
10 / 17
Away vs. Arizona Cardinals

Last meeting in Arizona: October 10, 2021

Score: Cardinals 17 - 49ers 10

49ers lead all-time series 32-29-0

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Last meeting in Los Angeles: January 30, 2022 Score: Rams 20 - 49ers 17 49ers lead all-time series 75-68-3
11 / 17
Away vs. Los Angeles Rams

Last meeting in Los Angeles: January 30, 2022

Score: Rams 20 - 49ers 17

49ers lead all-time series 75-68-3

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Last meeting in Seattle: December 5, 2021 Score: Seahawks 30 - 49ers 23 Seahawks lead all-time series 30-17-0
12 / 17
Away vs. Seattle Seahawks

Last meeting in Seattle: December 5, 2021

Score: Seahawks 30 - 49ers 23

Seahawks lead all-time series 30-17-0

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Last meeting in Atlanta: December 18, 2016 Score: Falcons 41 - 49ers 13 49ers lead all-time series 48-32-1
13 / 17
Away vs. Atlanta Falcons

Last meeting in Atlanta: December 18, 2016

Score: Falcons 41 - 49ers 13

49ers lead all-time series 48-32-1

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Last meeting in Carolina: September 18, 2016 Score: Panthers 46 - 49ers 27 Panthers lead all-time series 13-9-0
14 / 17
Away vs. Carolina Panthers

Last meeting in Carolina: September 18, 2016

Score: Panthers 46 - 49ers 27

Panthers lead all-time series 13-9-0

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Last meeting in Denver: October 19, 2014 Score: Broncos 42 - 49ers 17 49ers lead all-time series 8-7-0
15 / 17
Away vs. Denver Broncos

Last meeting in Denver: October 19, 2014

Score: Broncos 42 - 49ers 17

49ers lead all-time series 8-7-0

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Last meeting in Oakland: December 7, 2014 Score: Raiders 24 - 49ers 13 All-time series tied 7-7-0
16 / 17
Away vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Last meeting in Oakland: December 7, 2014

Score: Raiders 24 - 49ers 13

All-time series tied 7-7-0

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Last meeting in Chicago: October 31, 2021 Score: 49ers 33 - Bears 22 49ers lead all-time series 35-32-1
17 / 17
Away vs. Chicago Bears

Last meeting in Chicago: October 31, 2021

Score: 49ers 33 - Bears 22

49ers lead all-time series 35-32-1

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Here's a breakdown of how each team's opponents are set:

  • Six games against divisional opponents — two games per team, one at home and one on the road.
  • Four games against teams from a division within its conference — two games at home and two on the road.
  • Four games against teams from a division in the other conference — two games at home and two on the road.
  • Two games against teams from the two remaining divisions in its own conference — one game at home and one on the road. Matchups are based on division ranking from the previous season.
  • The new 17th game is an additional game against a non-conference opponent from a division that the team is not scheduled to play. Matchups are based on division ranking from the previous season.

2022 season tickets are available now. To learn more, sign up here.

