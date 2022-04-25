Presented by

49ers Exercise Fifth-Year Option on Bosa, Al-Shaair Signs One-Year Tender

Apr 25, 2022 at 02:25 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday that linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair has signed his one-year tendered contract. The team also exercised the fifth-year contract option on defensive lineman Nick Bosa for the 2023 season.

Since signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2019, Al-Shaair (6-2, 228) has appeared in 44 games (22 starts) and registered 147 tackles, seven passes defensed, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 2.0 sacks. He has also appeared in three postseason contests (one start) and added 13 tackles. Last season, Al-Shaair appeared in 13 games (13 starts) and finished with a career-high 102 tackles, five passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, 2.0 sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery.

