Morning Report: Roster Changes Before Second Game of the Season

Jordan Willis Placed on Injured Reserve and Other Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers have promoted DL Kemoko Turay to the active roster from the team's practice squad. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed DL Jordan Willis on the Injured Reserve List. The team also signed RB Marlon Mack, WR Willie Snead IV and CB Kary Vincent Jr. to the team's practice squad.

Mack (6-0, 212) was originally drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth round (143rd overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. Throughout his five-year NFL career with the Colts(2017-21), he has appeared in 47 games (23 starts) and notched 567 carries for 2,484 yards and 20 touchdowns to go along with 57 receptions for 448 yards and two touchdowns. He also appeared in two postseason games where he tallied 33 rushes for 194 yards and one touchdown as well as two receptions for six yards.