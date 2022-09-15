Powered By

Morning Report: Roster Changes Before Second Game of the Season

Sep 15, 2022 at 08:00 AM

We Gave Brandon Aiyuk a Disposable Camera... Here's What Happened 👀

Go behind-the-scenes with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk at the 49ers team photo.

WR Deebo Samuel, RB Tyrion Davis-Price
49ers Defensive Backs
K Robbie Gould
WR Danny Gray
QB Trey Lance, WR Brandon Aiyuk
We Gave Brandon Aiyuk a Disposable Camera... Here's What He Captured 👀
TE George Kittle, TE Ross Dwelley
CB Jason Verrett
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, General Manager John Lynch
DB Deommodore Lenoir, DB Tarvarius Moore, CB Emmanuel Moseley
T Mike McGlinchey
QB Trey Lance
RB Jordan Mason, FB Kyle Juszczyk
Wide Receivers Coach Leonard Hankerson, WR Danny Gray
WR Jauan Jennings
WR Brandon Aiyuk
2022 San Francisco 49ers
QB Trey Lance
Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, September 15th.

New and Notable

Shanahan Shares Kittle, Brunskill Injury Updates and Roster Changes in Week 2

The San Francisco 49ers kicked off a new week of practice without tight end George Kittle or offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill. Per head coach Kyle Shanahan, No. 85 is trending in the right direction after suffering a groin injury early last week but still was not ready to go on Wednesday.

Read More >>>

Jordan Willis Placed on Injured Reserve and Other Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers have promoted DL Kemoko Turay to the active roster from the team's practice squad. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed DL Jordan Willis on the Injured Reserve List. The team also signed RB Marlon Mack, WR Willie Snead IV and CB Kary Vincent Jr. to the team's practice squad.

Mack (6-0, 212) was originally drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth round (143rd overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. Throughout his five-year NFL career with the Colts(2017-21), he has appeared in 47 games (23 starts) and notched 567 carries for 2,484 yards and 20 touchdowns to go along with 57 receptions for 448 yards and two touchdowns. He also appeared in two postseason games where he tallied 33 rushes for 194 yards and one touchdown as well as two receptions for six yards.

Read More >>>

This Day In The Bay

September 15, 1946

On this day in The Bay, the 49ers beat the Miami Seahawks, 21-14 to claim their first regular season victory in franchise history.

Read More >>>

In Case You Missed It

