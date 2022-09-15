Morning Report: Roster Changes Before Second Game of the Season

Go behind-the-scenes with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk at the 49ers team photo.
New and Notable
Shanahan Shares Kittle, Brunskill Injury Updates and Roster Changes in Week 2
The San Francisco 49ers kicked off a new week of practice without tight end George Kittle or offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill. Per head coach Kyle Shanahan, No. 85 is trending in the right direction after suffering a groin injury early last week but still was not ready to go on Wednesday.
Jordan Willis Placed on Injured Reserve and Other Roster Moves
The San Francisco 49ers have promoted DL Kemoko Turay to the active roster from the team's practice squad. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed DL Jordan Willis on the Injured Reserve List. The team also signed RB Marlon Mack, WR Willie Snead IV and CB Kary Vincent Jr. to the team's practice squad.
Mack (6-0, 212) was originally drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth round (143rd overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. Throughout his five-year NFL career with the Colts(2017-21), he has appeared in 47 games (23 starts) and notched 567 carries for 2,484 yards and 20 touchdowns to go along with 57 receptions for 448 yards and two touchdowns. He also appeared in two postseason games where he tallied 33 rushes for 194 yards and one touchdown as well as two receptions for six yards.
This Day In The Bay
September 15, 1946
On this day in The Bay, the 49ers beat the Miami Seahawks, 21-14 to claim their first regular season victory in franchise history.