Jordan Willis Placed on Injured Reserve and Other Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers have promoted DL Kemoko Turay to the active roster from the team's practice squad. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed DL Jordan Willis on the Injured Reserve List. The team also signed RB Marlon Mack, WR Willie Snead IV and CB Kary Vincent Jr. to the team's practice squad.

Mack (6-0, 212) was originally drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth round (143rd overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. Throughout his five-year NFL career with the Colts(2017-21), he has appeared in 47 games (23 starts) and notched 567 carries for 2,484 yards and 20 touchdowns to go along with 57 receptions for 448 yards and two touchdowns. He also appeared in two postseason games where he tallied 33 rushes for 194 yards and one touchdown as well as two receptions for six yards.

Mack signed with the Houston Texans as a free agent on April 11, 2022, before being released on August 30, 2022. He signed to Houston's practice squad on August 31, 2022 and was later released on September 5, 2022.

A 26-year-old native of Sarasota, FL, Mack attended the University of South Florida (2014-16) where he started all 36 games he appeared in and registered 586 carries for 3,609 yards and 32 touchdowns as well as 65 receptions for 498 yards and one touchdown.

Snead IV (5-11, 195) originally entered the NFL after signing as an undrafted free agent with the Cleveland Browns on May 12, 2014. Throughout his seven-year NFL career with the Browns, New Orleans Saints (2015-17), Baltimore Ravens (2018-20), Las Vegas Raiders (2021) and Carolina Panthers (2021), he has appeared in 95 games (48 starts) and registered 279 receptions for 3,431 yards and 16 touchdowns. Snead has also played in six postseason contests (three starts), where he tallied 19 receptions for 165 yards.

Snead originally signed a one-year deal with the team on August 6, 2022, before being released on August 30, 2022. He signed to the team's practice squad on August 31, 2022 and was later released on September 7, 2022.

A 29-year-old native of Muskegon Heights, MI, Snead attended Ball State University (2011-13) where he appeared in 37 games (28 starts) and registered 223 receptions for 2,991 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Vincent Jr. (5-10, 189) was originally drafted by the Denver Broncos in the seventh round (237th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. He was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles on November 2, 2021 and went on to appear in two games (one start) and record two tackles. He was later waived by Philadelphia on August 30, 2022.

A 23-year old native of Port Arthur, TX, Vincent attended Louisiana State University (2017-19) where he appeared in 39 games (19 starts) and posted 87 tackles, 16 passes defensed, six interceptions and 1.0 sack.