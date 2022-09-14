Presented by

Jordan Willis Placed on Injured Reserve and Other Roster Moves

Sep 14, 2022 at 02:00 PM

The San Francisco 49ers have promoted DL Kemoko Turay to the active roster from the team's practice squad. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed DL Jordan Willis on the Injured Reserve List. The team also signed RB Marlon Mack, WR Willie Snead IV and CB Kary Vincent Jr. to the team's practice squad.

Mack (6-0, 212) was originally drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth round (143rd overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. Throughout his five-year NFL career with the Colts(2017-21), he has appeared in 47 games (23 starts) and notched 567 carries for 2,484 yards and 20 touchdowns to go along with 57 receptions for 448 yards and two touchdowns. He also appeared in two postseason games where he tallied 33 rushes for 194 yards and one touchdown as well as two receptions for six yards.

Mack signed with the Houston Texans as a free agent on April 11, 2022, before being released on August 30, 2022. He signed to Houston's practice squad on August 31, 2022 and was later released on September 5, 2022.

A 26-year-old native of Sarasota, FL, Mack attended the University of South Florida (2014-16) where he started all 36 games he appeared in and registered 586 carries for 3,609 yards and 32 touchdowns as well as 65 receptions for 498 yards and one touchdown.

Snead IV (5-11, 195) originally entered the NFL after signing as an undrafted free agent with the Cleveland Browns on May 12, 2014. Throughout his seven-year NFL career with the Browns, New Orleans Saints (2015-17), Baltimore Ravens (2018-20), Las Vegas Raiders (2021) and Carolina Panthers (2021), he has appeared in 95 games (48 starts) and registered 279 receptions for 3,431 yards and 16 touchdowns. Snead has also played in six postseason contests (three starts), where he tallied 19 receptions for 165 yards.

Snead originally signed a one-year deal with the team on August 6, 2022, before being released on August 30, 2022. He signed to the team's practice squad on August 31, 2022 and was later released on September 7, 2022.

A 29-year-old native of Muskegon Heights, MI, Snead attended Ball State University (2011-13) where he appeared in 37 games (28 starts) and registered 223 receptions for 2,991 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Vincent Jr. (5-10, 189) was originally drafted by the Denver Broncos in the seventh round (237th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. He was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles on November 2, 2021 and went on to appear in two games (one start) and record two tackles. He was later waived by Philadelphia on August 30, 2022.

A 23-year old native of Port Arthur, TX, Vincent attended Louisiana State University (2017-19) where he appeared in 39 games (19 starts) and posted 87 tackles, 16 passes defensed, six interceptions and 1.0 sack.

Turay (6-5, 253) originally signed to the team's practice squad on August 31, 2022.

Related Content

news

Elijah Mitchell Placed on Injured Reserve and Other Roster Moves

The 49ers have promoted Tashaun Gipson Sr., placed Elijah Mitchell on the Injured Reserve list and made other roster moves.

news

49ers Activate Gipson Sr. and Turner From Practice Squad

The 49ers have activated S Tashaun Gipson Sr. and WR Malik Turner from the team's practice squad.

news

49ers Sign TE and WR to Practice Squad; Release Willie Snead IV

The 49ers have signed TE Troy Fumagalli and WR Connor Wedington to the team's practice squad and released WR Willie Snead IV.

news

49ers Sign Linebacker and Offensive Lineman to Practice Squad

The 49ers have signed LB ​Buddy Johnson and OL Leroy Watson to the team's practice squad.

news

Lynch, Peters Break Down 49ers 53-Man Roster and Practice Squad

General manager John Lynch and assistant general manager Adam Peters shared insight into the construction of the 53-man roster and practice squad.

news

49ers Sign CB Dontae Johnson to Practice Squad

The 49ers have signed cornerback Dontae Johnson to the practice squad.

news

49ers Move Two to IR; Waive RB; Announce Practice Squad and Other Moves

The 49ers have moved Ward and Robinson to the Injured Reserve list, waived Sermon and announced the practice squad and other roster moves.

news

49ers Announce 2022 Initial 53-Man Roster Ahead of NFL Deadline

The 49ers have trimmed their roster to 53 players following a series of roster moves.

news

49ers Release Cornerback; Waive Offensive Lineman

The 49ers have released cornerback Ken Crawley and waived offensive lineman Dohnovan West.

news

49ers Waive CB Ka'dar Hollman

The 49ers have waived cornerback Ka'dar Hollman.

news

49ers Place Verrett on PUP; Announce Four Other Roster Moves

Leading up to the league's deadline to reduce rosters to 80 players, the 49ers have made a series of moves.

Advertising