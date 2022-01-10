Powered By

Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers Nail-Biting Win vs. the Rams

Jan 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, January 10.

New and Notable

49ers Make Epic Comeback vs. Rams to Clinch Playoff Spot in OT Win

There are three things for certain in life: death, taxes and a San Francisco 49ers thriller when it's all on the line (remember Week 17 of 2019?)

Nonetheless, after a bleek start, the San Francisco 49ers managed a colossal second-half comeback in their regular season finale against the Los Angeles Rams. After trailing 17-0 at one point and a trip to overtime, the 49ers pulled off a 27-24 victory and finally punched their ticket into the postseason. Sunday's win marked the sixth-straight victory over Los Angeles.

Here are a few takeaways from the win >>>

49ers Opponent Officially Set in NFC Wild Card Round

An interception by San Francisco 49ers rookie cornerback Ambry Thomas in overtime sealed the victory over the Los Angeles Rams in the team's regular season finale on Sunday and also (finally) punched their ticket into the postseason.

The full NFC picture has finally taken shape at the close of the afternoon games with San Francisco clinching the sixth seed in the division.

The 49ers are set to head to Dallas to face Dak Prescott and the Cowboys in the Wild Card round. The game is set for 1:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, January 16 on CBS. The matchup will also be available on Paramount+, Nickelodeon and Amazon Prime Video.

Read More >>>

The NFL Reacts to 49ers Thrilling OT Win vs. Rams 🔥 

In a tale of two halves, the San Francisco 49ers made a huge comeback after trailing 17 points before going into the half. The 49ers managed to rally back and tie the game late in the fourth quarter to force the contest into overtime. A game-sealing interception off of quarterback Matthew Stafford gave the 49ers their sixth-straight win over Los Angeles and ultimately, punching their ticket to the postseason.

Here's a list of some of the best tweets from around the league on the 49ers nail-biting victory >>>

Say Cheese

49ers Players Celebrate 27-24 Overtime Win in Los Angeles

Go on the field with the 49ers after the team's Week 18 win over the Los Angeles Rams and stamped their ticket to the playoffs.

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
1 / 22

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson
2 / 22

OL Laken Tomlinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
3 / 22

CB Ambry Thomas

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
4 / 22

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
5 / 22

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
C Alex Mack
6 / 22

C Alex Mack

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
7 / 22

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
8 / 22

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
9 / 22

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
10 / 22

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
11 / 22

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB JaMycal Hasty
12 / 22

RB JaMycal Hasty

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
13 / 22

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson
14 / 22

OL Laken Tomlinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
15 / 22

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Aaron Banks
16 / 22

OL Aaron Banks

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam
17 / 22

DL Samson Ebukam

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
18 / 22

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
19 / 22

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk, WR Brandon Aiyuk
20 / 22

FB Kyle Juszczyk, WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
21 / 22

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
22 / 22

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
Highlights

Press Pass

