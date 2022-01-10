Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers Nail-Biting Win vs. the Rams

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, January 10.
New and Notable
49ers Make Epic Comeback vs. Rams to Clinch Playoff Spot in OT Win
There are three things for certain in life: death, taxes and a San Francisco 49ers thriller when it's all on the line (remember Week 17 of 2019?)
Nonetheless, after a bleek start, the San Francisco 49ers managed a colossal second-half comeback in their regular season finale against the Los Angeles Rams. After trailing 17-0 at one point and a trip to overtime, the 49ers pulled off a 27-24 victory and finally punched their ticket into the postseason. Sunday's win marked the sixth-straight victory over Los Angeles.
49ers Opponent Officially Set in NFC Wild Card Round
An interception by San Francisco 49ers rookie cornerback Ambry Thomas in overtime sealed the victory over the Los Angeles Rams in the team's regular season finale on Sunday and also (finally) punched their ticket into the postseason.
The full NFC picture has finally taken shape at the close of the afternoon games with San Francisco clinching the sixth seed in the division.
The 49ers are set to head to Dallas to face Dak Prescott and the Cowboys in the Wild Card round. The game is set for 1:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, January 16 on CBS. The matchup will also be available on Paramount+, Nickelodeon and Amazon Prime Video.
The NFL Reacts to 49ers Thrilling OT Win vs. Rams 🔥
Say Cheese
Go on the field with the 49ers after the team's Week 18 win over the Los Angeles Rams and stamped their ticket to the playoffs.