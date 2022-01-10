Tweet Roundup: The NFL Reacts to 49ers Thrilling OT Win vs. Rams 🔥 

Jan 09, 2022 at 07:10 PM
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
Briana McDonald

49ers.com Contributor

In a tale of two halves, the San Francisco 49ers made a huge comeback after trailing 17 points before going into the half. The 49ers managed to rally back and tie the game late in the fourth quarter to force the contest into overtime. A game-sealing interception off of quarterback Matthew Stafford gave the 49ers their sixth-straight win over Los Angeles and ultimately, punching their ticket to the postseason.

Here's a list of some of the best tweets from around the league on the 49ers nail-biting victory:

Related Content

news

49ers Opponent Officially Set in NFC Wild Card Round

The full NFC picture has finally taken shape as the 49ers are set to head to Dallas to face Dak Prescott and the Cowboys in the Wild Card round.

news

49ers Make Epic Comeback vs. Rams to Clinch Playoff Spot in OT Win

After trailing 17-0 at one point and a trip to overtime, the 49ers pulled off a 27-24 victory and finally punched their ticket into the postseason.
news

Live Blog: San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams (Week 18)

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game news and highlights during the 49ers Week 18 matchup against the Rams, as well as score updates from Saints vs. Falcons.
news

Trent Williams OUT, Jimmy G Active in Must-Win Matchup vs. Rams

A look at who's in and who's out heading into the regular season finale against the Rams.
Advertising