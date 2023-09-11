Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers 30-7 Win in Pittsburgh

Good Morning Faithful,
New and Notable
49ers Roll in the Steel City; Six Takeaways from #SFvsPIT
The San Francisco 49ers opened up the 2023 campaign on the road, traveling to the Steel City for their Week 1 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team will return to The Bay with a 1-0 record following their 30-7 win over the black and yellow.
"It opened up as good as you could hope for," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "It was 28 minutes of really good football... Then we came out (for the second half) got the ball and answered on the first drive. It was pretty smooth sailing from there."
What the 49ers and Steelers Had to Say Following the Season Opener
5 Things to Know: Brock Purdy
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy took the league by storm in his rookie season after leading the 49ers to an division title and appearance in the NFC Championship Game. With his impressive performance as a first-year player, he worked his way in the Associated Press 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year conversation and earned third place in votes. He enters year two in the NFL as the leader of the 49ers offense and a 2023 team captain.
Nick Bosa Headlines 49ers League-Leading 8 Players on ESPN Top 100
The 2023 regular season kicks off on Sunday, September 10 for the San Francisco 49ers as they face the Pittsburgh Steelers for a Week 1 matchup. The 49ers are entering the new season with confidence as the team retains much of the star power from the roster that propelled them to the 2023 NFC Championship Game last season.
