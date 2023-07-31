Powered By

Morning Report: Recapping Day 4 of 49ers Training Camp

Jul 31, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, July 31st.

New and Notable

Camp Chronicles: Offense Finds its Groove on Day 4

Fans were back in the stands at the SAP Performance Facility on Sunday morning for Day 4 of the San Francisco 49ers training camp. The team was without quarterback Brock Purdy as part of his previously outlined throwing schedule. Here are the updates from Day 4 of the team's workouts

Learn More >>>

Training Camp Community Corner: Women's Empowerment & Community Resource Groups

One of the San Francisco 49ers most special traditions at training camp is the team's community corner. Every year, the 49ers host a space for important members of the Bay Area community such as educators, social justice workers, women's empowerment leaders and military members to cheer on the team as players train for the upcoming season.

Learn More >>>

49ers Announce 2023 Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellows

The San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan today announced the team's 2023 Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellows – Dwain Bradshaw, Dashon Goldson, Ilyas Hamidzada, Jordan Hogan, DeOn'tae Pannell and Charles Williams III.

Bradshaw, who will work with the 49ers strength and conditioning staff, is currently the director of performance at Exos Training Facility in Dallas, TX. Exos is a state-of-the-art training facility that is fully equipped to meet the training needs of professional, collegiate and youth athletes.

Learn More >>>

Three Former 49ers Named Semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

On Thursday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed its semifinalists for the Class of 2024 with three former members of the San Francisco 49ers being among the prestigious list. Former running back Roger Craig and offensive coordinators Mike Shanahan and Mike Holmgren are among the 24 semifinalists for the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class in the Seniors and Coach/Contributor categories.

Learn More >>>

Press Pass

Say Cheese

Training Camp Position Highlight: Wide Receivers

Check out photos of the 49ers wide receivers from the fourth day of the 49ers 2023 Training Camp presented by SAP.

WR Brandon Aiyuk
1 / 33

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Danny Gray
2 / 33

WR Danny Gray

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Tay Martin
3 / 33

WR Tay Martin

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
4 / 33

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
5 / 33

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
6 / 33

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
7 / 33

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
8 / 33

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
9 / 33

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Chris Conley
10 / 33

WR Chris Conley

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
11 / 33

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
12 / 33

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
13 / 33

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
14 / 33

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Chris Conley
15 / 33

WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Chris Conley

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
16 / 33

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
17 / 33

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
18 / 33

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Isaiah Winstead, WR Deebo Samuel
19 / 33

WR Isaiah Winstead, WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
20 / 33

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
21 / 33

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Chris Conley
22 / 33

WR Chris Conley

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
23 / 33

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
24 / 33

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Danny Gray
25 / 33

WR Danny Gray

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
26 / 33

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Tay Martin
27 / 33

WR Tay Martin

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Chris Conley
28 / 33

WR Chris Conley

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
29 / 33

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
30 / 33

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
31 / 33

WR Ronnie Bell

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
32 / 33

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
33 / 33

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

🎞️ 49ers Faithful Show Out at Training Camp

Check out the best images as fans brought high energy to 49ers training camp presented by SAP.

49ers Faithful
1 / 54

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
2 / 54

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
3 / 54

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
4 / 54

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
5 / 54

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
6 / 54

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
7 / 54

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
8 / 54

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
9 / 54

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
10 / 54

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
11 / 54

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
12 / 54

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
13 / 54

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
14 / 54

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
Sourdough Sam
15 / 54

Sourdough Sam

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
16 / 54

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
17 / 54

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
18 / 54

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
19 / 54

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
20 / 54

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
21 / 54

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
22 / 54

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
23 / 54

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
24 / 54

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
25 / 54

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
26 / 54

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
27 / 54

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
Sourdough Sam
28 / 54

Sourdough Sam

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
29 / 54

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
30 / 54

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
31 / 54

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
32 / 54

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
33 / 54

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
34 / 54

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
35 / 54

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
36 / 54

49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
37 / 54

49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
38 / 54

49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
39 / 54

49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
40 / 54

49ers Gold Rush

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
41 / 54

49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
42 / 54

49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
43 / 54

49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
44 / 54

49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
45 / 54

49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
46 / 54

49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
47 / 54

49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
48 / 54

49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
49 / 54

49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
50 / 54

49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
51 / 54

49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
52 / 54

49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
53 / 54

49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
54 / 54

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

49ers Players Practice on Back Together Weekend

View the top images from back together weekend at the 49ers 2023 training camp presented by SAP.

OL Nick Zakelj
1 / 25

OL Nick Zakelj

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
2 / 25

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kevin Givens
3 / 25

DL Kevin Givens

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell, TE Cameron Latu
4 / 25

RB Elijah Mitchell, TE Cameron Latu

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
5 / 25

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
6 / 25

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S George Odum
7 / 25

S George Odum

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brandon Allen
8 / 25

QB Brandon Allen

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Khalan Laborn
9 / 25

RB Khalan Laborn

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
10 / 25

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
11 / 25

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Jack Colletto
12 / 25

FB Jack Colletto

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Wide Receivers
13 / 25

San Francisco 49ers Wide Receivers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk, RB Elijah Mitchel
14 / 25

WR Brandon Aiyuk, RB Elijah Mitchel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
15 / 25

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Joey Fisher, OL Ilm Manning
16 / 25

OL Joey Fisher, OL Ilm Manning

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
17 / 25

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Dazz Newsome
18 / 25

WR Dazz Newsome

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Darryl Johnson
19 / 25

DL Darryl Johnson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
20 / 25

DL Clelin Ferrell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defensive Line
21 / 25

San Francisco 49ers Defensive Line

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver
22 / 25

CB Isaiah Oliver

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Joey Fisher
23 / 25

OL Joey Fisher

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
24 / 25

QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Tre Swilling
25 / 25

CB Tre Swilling

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

🏈 Training Camp Position Highlight: Defensive Secondary

Check out photos of the 49ers safeties and cornerbacks from the third day of the 49ers 2023 Training Camp presented by SAP.

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
1 / 14

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Myles Hartsfield
2 / 14

S Myles Hartsfield

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tayler Hawkins
3 / 14

S Tayler Hawkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
4 / 14

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
5 / 14

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
6 / 14

CB Samuel Womack III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB A.J. Parker
7 / 14

DB A.J. Parker

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S George Odum, S Talanoa Hufanga
8 / 14

S George Odum, S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, WR Brandon Aiyuk
9 / 14

DB Deommodore Lenoir, WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
10 / 14

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Qwuantrezz Knight
11 / 14

CB Qwuantrezz Knight

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
12 / 14

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
13 / 14

CB Ambry Thomas

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
14 / 14

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Listen In

Listen and Subscribe

Apple:

Spotify:

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Get to Know the 49ers Specialists

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Recapping the First Day of 49ers Training Camp

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Get to Know the 49ers Defensive Backs and Safeties

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Players Get Ready for Training Camp

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Which 49ers Player Received the Highest 'Madden 24' Rating?

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Get to Know the 49ers Cornerbacks

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Previewing the 49ers Matchup vs. Baltimore Ravens

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Shanahan Shares Training Camp QB Approach

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Get to Know the 49ers Linebackers

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Previewing the 49ers Matchup vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Get to Know the 49ers Defensive Line

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

Advertising