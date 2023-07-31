Morning Report: Recapping Day 4 of 49ers Training Camp

Good Morning Faithful,
Camp Chronicles: Offense Finds its Groove on Day 4
Fans were back in the stands at the SAP Performance Facility on Sunday morning for Day 4 of the San Francisco 49ers training camp. The team was without quarterback Brock Purdy as part of his previously outlined throwing schedule. Here are the updates from Day 4 of the team's workouts
Training Camp Community Corner: Women's Empowerment & Community Resource Groups
One of the San Francisco 49ers most special traditions at training camp is the team's community corner. Every year, the 49ers host a space for important members of the Bay Area community such as educators, social justice workers, women's empowerment leaders and military members to cheer on the team as players train for the upcoming season.
49ers Announce 2023 Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellows
The San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan today announced the team's 2023 Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellows – Dwain Bradshaw, Dashon Goldson, Ilyas Hamidzada, Jordan Hogan, DeOn'tae Pannell and Charles Williams III.
Bradshaw, who will work with the 49ers strength and conditioning staff, is currently the director of performance at Exos Training Facility in Dallas, TX. Exos is a state-of-the-art training facility that is fully equipped to meet the training needs of professional, collegiate and youth athletes.
Three Former 49ers Named Semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024
On Thursday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed its semifinalists for the Class of 2024 with three former members of the San Francisco 49ers being among the prestigious list. Former running back Roger Craig and offensive coordinators Mike Shanahan and Mike Holmgren are among the 24 semifinalists for the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class in the Seniors and Coach/Contributor categories.
