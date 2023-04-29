Powered By

Morning Report: Recapping Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft

Apr 29, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Saturday, April 29th.

New and Notable

49ers Select S Ji'Ayir Brown with the No. 87 Pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers traded up for their first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, selecting safety Ji'Ayir Brown from Penn State with the 87th-overall pick.

Learn More >>>

49ers Select K Jake Moody with the No. 99 Pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

With San Francisco's second pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected kicker Jake Moody from the University of Michigan.

Learn More >>>

49ers Select TE Cameron Latu with the No. 101 Pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

With San Francisco's third pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected tight end Cameron Latu from the University of Alabama.

Learn More >>>

Top Players Available for Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers look to continue what they began on Friday. To recap, the 49ers selected safety Ji'Ayir Brown with the 87th-overall pick, kicker Jake Moody with the 99th-overall pick and tight end Cameron Latu with the 101st-overall pick in the draft on Day 2.

Learn More >>>

Full List of San Francisco 49ers 2023 NFL Draft Picks

Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft was a busy day for the San Francisco 49ers. After 86 picks were announced, the 49ers made their first picks of this year's draft in Round 3.

To follow along with exclusive interviews with 49ers draft picks, members of the front office and more, visit 49ers.com/draft.

Learn More >>>

Four Takeaways from John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan on Day 2 of the NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers did in fact make three picks in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday night, but Day 2 wasn't without its off-schedule moves.

Originally slated to pick at No. 99, No. 101 and No. 102, the 49ers brass traded up to 87th overall via a swap with the Minnesota Vikings. In return, San Francisco sent Minnesota the 102nd-overall pick, the 164th-overall pick and the 222nd-overall pick.

Learn More >>>

What to Watch

Say Cheese

San Francisco 49ers 2023 NFL Draft Class 

Check out the new names on the 49ers roster, in order of where they were taken in the 2023 NFL Draft.

S Ji'Ayir Brown
1 / 9
Barry Reeger/AP
S Ji'Ayir Brown
2 / 9

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
S Ji'Ayir Brown
3 / 9

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Darron Cummings/AP
K Jake Moody
4 / 9

K Jake Moody

Al Goldis/AP
K Jake Moody
5 / 9

K Jake Moody

Jose Juarez/AP
K Jake Moody
6 / 9

K Jake Moody

Doug McSchooler/AP
TE Cameron Latu
7 / 9

TE Cameron Latu

Vasha Hunt/AP
TE Cameron Latu
8 / 9

TE Cameron Latu

Butch Dill/AP
TE Cameron Latu
9 / 9

TE Cameron Latu

Tyler Kaufman/AP
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Listen In

Listen and Subscribe

Apple:

Spotify:

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Recapping Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Evaluating the Performances of the 49ers 2022 Draft Class

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Everything You Need to Know Heading into Draft Week

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Daniel Jeremiah Previews 2023 NFL Draft

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Get to Know 49ers Newest WR Chris Conley

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Get to Know the 49ers Past Fifth-Round Draftees

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Sign WR Chris Conley to a One-Year Deal

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Which Position Groups Could 49ers Target in 2023 Draft?

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Get to Know the 49ers Newest OL

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Top Prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Trey Lance Trains Alongside Patrick Mahomes

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

Advertising