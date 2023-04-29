Morning Report: Recapping Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Saturday, April 29th.
New and Notable
49ers Select S Ji'Ayir Brown with the No. 87 Pick in the 2023 NFL Draft
The San Francisco 49ers traded up for their first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, selecting safety Ji'Ayir Brown from Penn State with the 87th-overall pick.
49ers Select K Jake Moody with the No. 99 Pick in the 2023 NFL Draft
With San Francisco's second pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected kicker Jake Moody from the University of Michigan.
49ers Select TE Cameron Latu with the No. 101 Pick in the 2023 NFL Draft
With San Francisco's third pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected tight end Cameron Latu from the University of Alabama.
Top Players Available for Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft
The San Francisco 49ers look to continue what they began on Friday. To recap, the 49ers selected safety Ji'Ayir Brown with the 87th-overall pick, kicker Jake Moody with the 99th-overall pick and tight end Cameron Latu with the 101st-overall pick in the draft on Day 2.
Full List of San Francisco 49ers 2023 NFL Draft Picks
Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft was a busy day for the San Francisco 49ers. After 86 picks were announced, the 49ers made their first picks of this year's draft in Round 3.
To follow along with exclusive interviews with 49ers draft picks, members of the front office and more, visit 49ers.com/draft.
Four Takeaways from John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan on Day 2 of the NFL Draft
The San Francisco 49ers did in fact make three picks in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday night, but Day 2 wasn't without its off-schedule moves.
Originally slated to pick at No. 99, No. 101 and No. 102, the 49ers brass traded up to 87th overall via a swap with the Minnesota Vikings. In return, San Francisco sent Minnesota the 102nd-overall pick, the 164th-overall pick and the 222nd-overall pick.
What to Watch
Say Cheese
Check out the new names on the 49ers roster, in order of where they were taken in the 2023 NFL Draft.