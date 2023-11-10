Morning Report: Previewing the Matchup Against the Jacksonville Jaguars 🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
49ers Name George Kittle as 2023 Perry/Yonamine Unity Award Recipient
To celebrate the San Francisco 49ers history of exemplifying the power of teamwork to accomplish goals, the team is proud to present the 2023 Perry/Yonamine Unity Award to tight end George Kittle.
Kittle was voted by his teammates as a player who has demonstrated a commitment to promoting unity and giving back to the local community. Also a recent nominee for the NFL's Salute to Service Award, Kittle was selected for his outstanding skills as a unifier both on and off the field.
Trent William Returns to Practice; Brock Purdy Bye Week Breakdown
The San Francisco 49ers opened up Week 10 without two of their starting offensive linemen. Guard Aaron Banks is expected to miss several weeks, however, it appears left tackle Trent Williams will have a chance to return to action on Sunday versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Ways to Watch: San Francisco 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Week 10)
The San Francisco 49ers return from their Bye and will head on the road to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. The Week 10 matchup is set to kick off at 10:00 am PT on Sunday, November 12. Here are all the ways to follow the game.
Visit Like a Pro: Willie Snead IV's Perfect Itinerary for West Palm Beach
Visit like a pro with San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Willie Snead IV's itinerary for the best day in the Sunshine State.
The 49ers receiver grew up in West Palm Beach, a vibrant South Florida city. It is in this town that Snead IV started his football journey and formed some of his fondest memories of the sport.
🏈 Injury Report
Check Out the Team's Injury Report Heading into Week 10
📽 What to Watch
📸 Say Cheese
View some of the top images from 49ers practice at the SAP Performance Facility as the team prepares for Week 10 vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.
San Francisco 49ers alumni Reggie Smith, C.J. Spillman, Ronnie Heard, Anthony Dixon and Curtis Taylor hosted the Gunderson High School boys varsity football team for an afternoon of conversation and mentorship in the 49ers Museum.