Powered By

Morning Report: Previewing the Matchup Against the Jacksonville Jaguars 🗞️

Nov 10, 2023 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, November 10th.

New and Notable

49ers Name George Kittle as 2023 Perry/Yonamine Unity Award Recipient

To celebrate the San Francisco 49ers history of exemplifying the power of teamwork to accomplish goals, the team is proud to present the 2023 Perry/Yonamine Unity Award to tight end George Kittle.

Kittle was voted by his teammates as a player who has demonstrated a commitment to promoting unity and giving back to the local community. Also a recent nominee for the NFL's Salute to Service Award, Kittle was selected for his outstanding skills as a unifier both on and off the field.

Learn More >>>

Trent William Returns to Practice; Brock Purdy Bye Week Breakdown

The San Francisco 49ers opened up Week 10 without two of their starting offensive linemen. Guard Aaron Banks is expected to miss several weeks, however, it appears left tackle Trent Williams will have a chance to return to action on Sunday versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Learn More >>>

Ways to Watch: San Francisco 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Week 10)

The San Francisco 49ers return from their Bye and will head on the road to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. The Week 10 matchup is set to kick off at 10:00 am PT on Sunday, November 12. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

Learn More >>>

Visit Like a Pro: Willie Snead IV's Perfect Itinerary for West Palm Beach

Visit like a pro with San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Willie Snead IV's itinerary for the best day in the Sunshine State.

The 49ers receiver grew up in West Palm Beach, a vibrant South Florida city. It is in this town that Snead IV started his football journey and formed some of his fondest memories of the sport.

Learn More >>>

🏈 Injury Report

Check Out the Team's Injury Report Heading into Week 10

Learn More >>>

📽 What to Watch

📸 Say Cheese

49ers Players Take On the Practice Field for Jacksonville Matchup ☀️

View some of the top images from 49ers practice at the SAP Performance Facility as the team prepares for Week 10 vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.

DL Nick Bosa
1 / 24

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
2 / 24

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
3 / 24

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
4 / 24

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
5 / 24

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers Special Teams
6 / 24

2023 San Francisco 49ers Special Teams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Jake Moody
7 / 24

K Jake Moody

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
8 / 24

QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Randy Gregory
9 / 24

LB Randy Gregory

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrelll, DL Arik Armstead
10 / 24

DL Clelin Ferrelll, DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
11 / 24

LS Taybor Pepper

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brandon Allen
12 / 24

QB Brandon Allen

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Austin Bryant
13 / 24

DL Austin Bryant

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Chase Young
14 / 24

DL Chase Young

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
15 / 24

DL Drake Jackson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Robert Beal Jr.
16 / 24

DL Robert Beal Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Austin Bryant
17 / 24

DL Austin Bryant

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S George Odum
18 / 24

S George Odum

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
19 / 24

DL Clelin Ferrell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
20 / 24

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
21 / 24

DT Javon Kinlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Ilm Manning
22 / 24

OL Ilm Manning

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
23 / 24

QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
24 / 24

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

49ers Empower Bay Area Youth at 2023 Alumni Legacy Project

San Francisco 49ers alumni Reggie Smith, C.J. Spillman, Ronnie Heard, Anthony Dixon and Curtis Taylor hosted the Gunderson High School boys varsity football team for an afternoon of conversation and mentorship in the 49ers Museum.

49ers Alumnus C.J. Spillman
1 / 12

49ers Alumnus C.J. Spillman

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers 2023 Alumni Legacy Project
2 / 12

49ers 2023 Alumni Legacy Project

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Alumni Reggie Smith, C.J. Spillman, Ronnie Heard, Anthony Dixon, Curtis Taylor
3 / 12

49ers Alumni Reggie Smith, C.J. Spillman, Ronnie Heard, Anthony Dixon, Curtis Taylor

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers 2023 Alumni Legacy Project
4 / 12

49ers 2023 Alumni Legacy Project

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Alumni Ronnie Heard, Curtis Taylor, C.J. Spillman, Reggie Smith, Anthony Dixon
5 / 12

49ers Alumni Ronnie Heard, Curtis Taylor, C.J. Spillman, Reggie Smith, Anthony Dixon

Kym Fortino/49ers
Gunderson High School Football Head Coach Jason Harrison
6 / 12

Gunderson High School Football Head Coach Jason Harrison

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers 2023 Alumni Legacy Project
7 / 12

49ers 2023 Alumni Legacy Project

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Alumnus Anthony Dixon
8 / 12

49ers Alumnus Anthony Dixon

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers 2023 Alumni Legacy Project
9 / 12

49ers 2023 Alumni Legacy Project

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Alumnus Curtis Taylor, Gunderson High School Football Head Coach Jason Harrison
10 / 12

49ers Alumnus Curtis Taylor, Gunderson High School Football Head Coach Jason Harrison

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers 2023 Alumni Legacy Project
11 / 12

49ers 2023 Alumni Legacy Project

Kym Fortino/49ers
Gunderson High School Football Head Coach Jason Harrison, 49ers Alumnus Anthony Dixon
12 / 12

Gunderson High School Football Head Coach Jason Harrison, 49ers Alumnus Anthony Dixon

Kym Fortino/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

🎧 Listen In

 ✔️ Listen and Subscribe

Apple:

Spotify:

Follow Us

Instagram

Tik Tok

Facebook

Youtube

SMS

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan Shares Latest Updates Following Week 9 Bye 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Where do the 49ers Stand in the NFL Power Rankings? 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Five Players Back in Action After the Bye 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Midseason Check In  🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Announce Trade for Defensive Lineman Chase Young 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: NFL Power Rankings Headed Into the Bye Week 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Injury Updates on Aaron Banks, Dre Greenlaw 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers Week 8 Loss to the Bengals 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Scouting Report on the Cincinnati Bengals  

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Injury Updates on QB Brock Purdy

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Shanahan, Purdy Share Initial Reactions to 'MNF' Loss

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
Advertising