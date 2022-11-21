Powered By

Morning Report: Previewing the 49ers Matchup Against the Cardinals on 'MNF'

Nov 21, 2022 at 09:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Monday, November 21st.

New and Notable

How Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy Decision Affects #SFvsAZ: Oppositional Research 💪

The San Francisco 49ers are taking the international stage this week in a matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on "Monday Night Football," live from Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. This contest is also a rematch of the first-ever regular season game played outside of the United States, when the Cardinals and 49ers squared off at Estadio Azteca in 2005.

Read More >>>

What the 49ers and Cardinals are Saying Ahead of the Week 11 Matchup

The San Francisco 49ers are set to face the Arizona Cardinals for an NFL International Series game in Mexico City at Estadio Azteca. Here's what both teams had to say ahead of the "Monday Night Football" matchup:

Read More >>>

Four Downs: 49ers Keys to Victory Against the Cardinals in Mexico City

Coming off of Week 10 victories, the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals face off on Monday night to close out Week 11 with an NFC West rivalry in Estadio Azteca.

Read More >>>

Ward Back at Practice; Ebukam Questionable in 49ers Week 11 Injury Report

The San Francisco 49ers closed out their third and final practice at the United States Air Force Academy on Saturday with a nearly complete roster out on the field. The team welcomed back cornerback Charvarius Ward, who missed back-to-back practices due to a personal matter, and defensive lineman Samson Ebukam (quadricep, Achilles) participated in the team's workout in a limited capacity for a second-straight day. Wide receiver Danny Gray, who started the week out with an ankle injury was a full participant in practice on both Friday and Saturday.

Read More >>>

This Day in the Bay

November 21, 1988

On this day, San Francisco 49ers kick returner John Taylor fielded punter Greg Coleman's kick at the five-yard line, then raced 95 yards to score against Washington.

It was the longest punt return in 49ers history and helped San Francisco earn a 37-21 victory. Taylor's 556 punt return yards in 1988 led the NFL. He capped the season in glorious fashion by catching the game-winning touchdown pass at Super Bowl XXIII with 34 seconds remaining.

Press Pass

Say Cheese

49ers Players Travel to Mexico City for Week 11 vs. Cardinals

Check out some of the top photos as the 49ers fly to Mexico City to face the Arizona Cardinals, presented by United.

WR Deebo Samuel
1 / 36

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
2 / 36

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
3 / 36

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
4 / 36

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
5 / 36

DB Jimmie Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
6 / 36

LS Taybor Pepper

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S George Odum
7 / 36

S George Odum

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
8 / 36

DL Drake Jackson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Oren Burks
9 / 36

LB Oren Burks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky
10 / 36

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
11 / 36

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
12 / 36

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
13 / 36

LB Curtis Robinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kerry Hyder Jr.
14 / 36

DL Kerry Hyder Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kemoko Turay
15 / 36

DL Kemoko Turay

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
16 / 36

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
17 / 36

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
18 / 36

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
19 / 36

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
20 / 36

LS Taybor Pepper

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel, OL Colton McKivitz, QB Trey Lance
21 / 36

OL Jake Brendel, OL Colton McKivitz, QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
22 / 36

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Danny Gray
23 / 36

WR Danny Gray

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jason Poe
24 / 36

OL Jason Poe

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
25 / 36

RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Dontae Johnson
26 / 36

CB Dontae Johnson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
27 / 36

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Alfredo Gutierrez
28 / 36

OL Alfredo Gutierrez

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
29 / 36

TE Ross Dwelley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
30 / 36

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
31 / 36

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
32 / 36

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey
33 / 36

T Mike McGlinchey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
34 / 36

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
35 / 36

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
36 / 36

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Team Hosts the Faithful at La Casa de los 49ers in Mexico City

Check out some of the best images of the Faithful showing up to La Casa de los 49ers in Mexico City for fan rallies, meet and greets and giveaways ahead of the team's game in Mexico City.

49ers Faithful
1 / 27

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
2 / 27

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
3 / 27

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
4 / 27

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
5 / 27

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
Sourdough Sam
6 / 27

Sourdough Sam

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
7 / 27

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
8 / 27

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
9 / 27

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
Steve Wallace, Jesse Sapolu
10 / 27

Steve Wallace, Jesse Sapolu

Hayley Hom/49ers
Sourdough Sam
11 / 27

Sourdough Sam

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
12 / 27

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
Steve Wallace, Jesse Sapolu
13 / 27

Steve Wallace, Jesse Sapolu

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
14 / 27

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
15 / 27

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
16 / 27

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
17 / 27

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
18 / 27

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
19 / 27

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
20 / 27

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
21 / 27

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
22 / 27

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
23 / 27

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
24 / 27

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
25 / 27

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
26 / 27

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
27 / 27

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

49ers Continue Practices in Colorado Ahead of #SFvsAZ

View some of the top images from the 49ers practice at the United States Air Force Academy as the team prepares for their Week 11 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City.

FB Kyle Juszczyk
1 / 23

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
2 / 23

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
3 / 23

RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
4 / 23

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Qwuantrezz Knight
5 / 23

CB Qwuantrezz Knight

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tayler Hawkins
6 / 23

S Tayler Hawkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
7 / 23

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
8 / 23

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Qwuantrezz Knight
9 / 23

CB Qwuantrezz Knight

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Willie Snead IV
10 / 23

WR Willie Snead IV

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Demetrius Flanigan-Fowles
11 / 23

LB Demetrius Flanigan-Fowles

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kemoko Turay
12 / 23

DL Kemoko Turay

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
13 / 23

CB Ambry Thomas

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
14 / 23

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
15 / 23

DB Jimmie Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Wide Receivers
16 / 23

49ers Wide Receivers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
17 / 23

RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Tay Martin
18 / 23

WR Tay Martin

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defensive Line
19 / 23

49ers Defensive Line

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
20 / 23

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
21 / 23

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
22 / 23

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers
23 / 23

2022 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

49ers Mini Helmet Visits the Sites in Mexico City

Head to Mexico City with the 49ers mini helmet as it made its way around the landmarks before the team's Week 11 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals at Estadio Azteca.

49ers Mini Helmet Visits the Sites in Mexico City
1 / 23
Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Mini Helmet Visits the Sites in Mexico City
2 / 23
Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Mini Helmet Visits the Sites in Mexico City
3 / 23
Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Mini Helmet Visits the Sites in Mexico City
4 / 23
Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Mini Helmet Visits the Sites in Mexico City
5 / 23
Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Mini Helmet Visits the Sites in Mexico City
6 / 23
Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Mini Helmet Visits the Sites in Mexico City
7 / 23
Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Mini Helmet Visits the Sites in Mexico City
8 / 23
Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Mini Helmet Visits the Sites in Mexico City
9 / 23
Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Mini Helmet Visits the Sites in Mexico City
10 / 23
Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Mini Helmet Visits the Sites in Mexico City
11 / 23
Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Mini Helmet Visits the Sites in Mexico City
12 / 23
Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Mini Helmet Visits the Sites in Mexico City
13 / 23
Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Mini Helmet Visits the Sites in Mexico City
14 / 23
Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Mini Helmet Visits the Sites in Mexico City
15 / 23
Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Mini Helmet Visits the Sites in Mexico City
16 / 23
Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Mini Helmet Visits the Sites in Mexico City
17 / 23
Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Mini Helmet Visits the Sites in Mexico City
18 / 23
Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Mini Helmet Visits the Sites in Mexico City
19 / 23
Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Mini Helmet Visits the Sites in Mexico City
20 / 23
Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Mini Helmet Visits the Sites in Mexico City
21 / 23
Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Mini Helmet Visits the Sites in Mexico City
22 / 23
Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Mini Helmet Visits the Sites in Mexico City
23 / 23
Hayley Hom/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

In the Community

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Vote for Your Favorite 49ers Players to the Pro Bowl Games

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Move Up in NFL Power Rankings Following #LACvsSF

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.

news

Morning Report: Breaking Down the Win on 'SNF'

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers 'Sunday Night Football' Win

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Everything You Need to Know for #LACvsSF

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Players Back at Practice for Week 10

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Where Do the 49ers Stand in the NFL Power Rankings Following Bye?

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Move Up in the Power Rankings

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Top PFF Performers of Week 8

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Big Win for the 49ers vs. the Rams

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Jason Verrett Activated from PUP

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

Advertising