Morning Report: Previewing the 49ers Matchup Against the Cardinals on 'MNF'

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Monday, November 21st.
New and Notable
How Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy Decision Affects #SFvsAZ: Oppositional Research 💪
The San Francisco 49ers are taking the international stage this week in a matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on "Monday Night Football," live from Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. This contest is also a rematch of the first-ever regular season game played outside of the United States, when the Cardinals and 49ers squared off at Estadio Azteca in 2005.
What the 49ers and Cardinals are Saying Ahead of the Week 11 Matchup
The San Francisco 49ers are set to face the Arizona Cardinals for an NFL International Series game in Mexico City at Estadio Azteca. Here's what both teams had to say ahead of the "Monday Night Football" matchup:
Four Downs: 49ers Keys to Victory Against the Cardinals in Mexico City
Coming off of Week 10 victories, the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals face off on Monday night to close out Week 11 with an NFC West rivalry in Estadio Azteca.
Ward Back at Practice; Ebukam Questionable in 49ers Week 11 Injury Report
The San Francisco 49ers closed out their third and final practice at the United States Air Force Academy on Saturday with a nearly complete roster out on the field. The team welcomed back cornerback Charvarius Ward, who missed back-to-back practices due to a personal matter, and defensive lineman Samson Ebukam (quadricep, Achilles) participated in the team's workout in a limited capacity for a second-straight day. Wide receiver Danny Gray, who started the week out with an ankle injury was a full participant in practice on both Friday and Saturday.
This Day in the Bay
November 21, 1988
On this day, San Francisco 49ers kick returner John Taylor fielded punter Greg Coleman's kick at the five-yard line, then raced 95 yards to score against Washington.
It was the longest punt return in 49ers history and helped San Francisco earn a 37-21 victory. Taylor's 556 punt return yards in 1988 led the NFL. He capped the season in glorious fashion by catching the game-winning touchdown pass at Super Bowl XXIII with 34 seconds remaining.
Press Pass
Say Cheese
Check out some of the top photos as the 49ers fly to Mexico City to face the Arizona Cardinals, presented by United.
Check out some of the best images of the Faithful showing up to La Casa de los 49ers in Mexico City for fan rallies, meet and greets and giveaways ahead of the team's game in Mexico City.
View some of the top images from the 49ers practice at the United States Air Force Academy as the team prepares for their Week 11 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City.
Head to Mexico City with the 49ers mini helmet as it made its way around the landmarks before the team's Week 11 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals at Estadio Azteca.