Morning Report: Previewing the 49ers Matchup Against the Cardinals on 'MNF'

The San Francisco 49ers closed out their third and final practice at the United States Air Force Academy on Saturday with a nearly complete roster out on the field. The team welcomed back cornerback Charvarius Ward, who missed back-to-back practices due to a personal matter, and defensive lineman Samson Ebukam (quadricep, Achilles) participated in the team's workout in a limited capacity for a second-straight day. Wide receiver Danny Gray, who started the week out with an ankle injury was a full participant in practice on both Friday and Saturday.