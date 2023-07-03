Powered By

Morning Report: Previewing the 49ers 2023 Matchups vs. the Seahawks

Jul 03, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, July 3rd.

New and Notable

49ers Running Backs Top the PFF Position Group Charts

Various San Francisco 49ers players have appeared at the top of Pro Football Focus individual rankings throughout the offseason, and now, entire position groups are headlining the charts. The latest 49ers corps to clinch a No. 1 overall ranking from PFF is the running back crew that includes Pro Bowler Christian McCaffreyElijah MitchellJordan MasonTyrion Davis-PriceRonald Awatt and Khalan Laborn.

49ers 2023 Opponent Preview: Seattle Seahawks

The countdown to training camp and the 2023 NFL regular season has begun with the league releasing report days for each of the 32 clubs on Wednesday. The San Francisco 49ers have set a rookie report day of July 18, and veterans are expected back in Santa Clara a week later on July 25.

3 Things We Learned About the 49ers Defense This Offseason

After a No. 1 overall finish in 2022, there is plenty of hype surrounding the San Francisco 49ers defense headed into the 2023 season. Can the best defensive unit in the NFL run it back with a new defensive coordinator and some new faces in the mix?

49ers 2023 Roster Breakdown: Tight Ends

Each week leading up to the start of training camp, 49ers.com will assess roster groupings as we get closer to the season. In this installment, we will address the tight end position and the depth behind their All-Pro, Pro Bowl talent.

What to Watch

Say Cheese

49ers Players Coach 2023 Football Camp for the Stars

Offensive lineman Matt Pryor and running back Jordan Mason taught football fundamentals to athletes with Down syndrome to make the game fun and accessible to all.

OL Matt Pryor
1 / 24

OL Matt Pryor

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason, OL Matt Pryor
2 / 24

RB Jordan Mason, OL Matt Pryor

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Matt Pryor
3 / 24

OL Matt Pryor

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2023 Football Camp for the Stars
4 / 24

2023 Football Camp for the Stars

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Matt Pryor
5 / 24

OL Matt Pryor

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2023 Football Camp for the Stars
6 / 24

2023 Football Camp for the Stars

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
7 / 24

RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Matt Pryor
8 / 24

OL Matt Pryor

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason, OL Matt Pryor
9 / 24

RB Jordan Mason, OL Matt Pryor

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
10 / 24

RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Matt Pryor, RB Jordan Mason
11 / 24

OL Matt Pryor, RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Matt Pryor
12 / 24

OL Matt Pryor

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
13 / 24

RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason, OL Matt Pryor
14 / 24

RB Jordan Mason, OL Matt Pryor

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Matt Pryor
15 / 24

OL Matt Pryor

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Matt Pryor, Steve Mariucci
16 / 24

OL Matt Pryor, Steve Mariucci

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
17 / 24

RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason, OL Matt Pryor
18 / 24

RB Jordan Mason, OL Matt Pryor

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Matt Pryor, RB Jordan Mason
19 / 24

OL Matt Pryor, RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Matt Pryor
20 / 24

OL Matt Pryor

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason, OL Matt Pryor
21 / 24

RB Jordan Mason, OL Matt Pryor

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
22 / 24

RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Steve Mariucci, RB Jordan Mason
23 / 24

Steve Mariucci, RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Matt Pryor
24 / 24

OL Matt Pryor

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Armstead Academic Project's Kick Off for Kids 2023 Gala

View images of Arik Armstead's Inaugural Kick Off For Kids Gala, where sponsors, attendees and the Sacramento community raised over $250,000 for education equity.

QB Trey Lance, WR Jauan Jennings, Dr. John York, DL Arik Armstead, DL Alex Barrett
1 / 8

QB Trey Lance, WR Jauan Jennings, Dr. John York, DL Arik Armstead, DL Alex Barrett

RF Photography/Arik Armstead Academic Project
DL Arik Armstead
2 / 8

DL Arik Armstead

RF Photography/Arik Armstead Academic Project
Arik Armstead Academic Project Interim Director Aila Malik
3 / 8

Arik Armstead Academic Project Interim Director Aila Malik

RF Photography/Arik Armstead Academic Project
Armstead Academic Project's Kick Off for Kids 2023 Gala
4 / 8

Armstead Academic Project's Kick Off for Kids 2023 Gala

RF Photography/Arik Armstead Academic Project
DL Arik Armstead
5 / 8

DL Arik Armstead

RF Photography/Arik Armstead Academic Project
Mayor of Sacramento Darrell Steinberg, DL Arik Armstead
6 / 8

Mayor of Sacramento Darrell Steinberg, DL Arik Armstead

RF Photography/Arik Armstead Academic Project
Mayor of Sacramento Darrell Steinberg, DL Arik Armstead
7 / 8

Mayor of Sacramento Darrell Steinberg, DL Arik Armstead

RF Photography/Arik Armstead Academic Project
DL Arik Armstead
8 / 8

DL Arik Armstead

RF Photography/Arik Armstead Academic Project
49ers Players Participate in George Kittle's Tight End University 🎓

Players from around the league descended upon Nashville, Tennessee for Tight End University (TEU), orchestrated by George Kittle, Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen.

TE George Kittle
1 / 10

TE George Kittle

QB Trey Lance
2 / 10

QB Trey Lance

QB Sam Darnold
3 / 10

QB Sam Darnold

TE George Kittle
4 / 10

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle
5 / 10

TE George Kittle

QB Trey Lance
6 / 10

QB Trey Lance

TE George Kittle
7 / 10

TE George Kittle

QB Sam Darnold, Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen
8 / 10

QB Sam Darnold, Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen

QB Trey Lance
9 / 10

QB Trey Lance

TE George Kittle
10 / 10

TE George Kittle

Listen In

Listen and Subscribe

Apple:

Spotify:

