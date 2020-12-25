Morning Report: Previewing #SFvsARI, Unscripted with Mitch Wishnowsky

Saturday's Matchup

4 Downs

The San Francisco 49ers aim to finish off the year strong, beginning with their Week 16 divisional rematch against the playoff-hopeful Arizona Cardinals. There are a number of storylines for the 49ers heading into Saturday, including the return of one of San Francisco's star players.

To discuss the Week 16 matchup, 49ers.com is joined by Tracy Sandler of FanGirl Sports Network. Sandler has been covering the 49ers since 2014. Click here for this week's Four Downs.

How to Watch and Listen

The 49ers will return to State Farm Stadium, but this time as the away team. In a rematch of San Francisco's Week 1 matchup, the 49ers will take on the Arizona Cardinals at 1:30 pm PT on Saturday, December 26. Click here for all the ways to follow the game.

Week 16 Fantasy Football Primer: 49ers vs. Cardinals

C.J. Beathard takes over, as the 49ers are down to their third-string quarterback in a season highlighted by injuries. He's not much of a fantasy option during championship week while facing a much-improved Arizona defense (despite Chandler Jones being out for the season) that ranks #8 against the pass in DVOA and sports the seventh-best pressure rate (25.3%).