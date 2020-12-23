Ways to Watch and Listen to 49ers at Cardinals Week 16

Dec 23, 2020 at 02:05 PM

The 49ers will return to State Farm Stadium, but this time as the away team. In a rematch of San Francisco's Week 1 matchup, the 49ers will take on the Arizona Cardinals at 1:30 pm PT on Saturday, December 26. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

For more information about this week's game, go to 49ers.com/gameinfo.

HOW TO WATCH

Watch the Game on TV

Amazon Prime Video | 1:30 pm PT
Broadcast Team #1: Hannah Storm (Play-by-Play), Andrea Kremer (Color Analysts)
Broadcast Team #2, Scouts Feed: Joy Taylor, Bucky Brooks and Daniel Jeremiah

KNTV | 1:30 pm PT
Broadcasters: Andrew Catalon (Play-by-Play), James Lofton (Color Analyst) and Sherree Burruss (Sideline Reporter)

Watch on 49ers.com or the Official 49ers App

Phone & Tablet: 49ers games will be available on the official 49ers app and 49ers.com on mobile devices (*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.) Additionally, all games available on TV where you are located will also be streamed for free on Yahoo Sports and the NFL app.

Connected TV Devices: The NFL app (requires TV provider login).

NFL Game Pass: 49ers fans in the United States can also watch every 2020 regular season game on NFL Game Pass as soon as the broadcast ends. International Faithful can watch every 2020 regular season game live.

For more ways to watch, click here.

HOW TO LISTEN

U.S. Bank 49ers Radio Network

The 49ers flagship stations include KNBR 680 and KSAN 107.7 The Bone. In addition to full game day coverage that includes a comprehensive live three-hour pregame show each week and full post game coverage following each game broadcast, KNBR 680, KGO 810 and KSAN 107.7 The Bone will air unprecedented week-long coverage of the 49ers from training camp through the NFL playoffs to provide the most extensive up-to-the-minute coverage in the area.

Click here for a map of the 2020 49ers Radio Network.

Spanish Radio Network

The live game broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Jesús Zárate and color commentator Carlos Ramirez will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on 49ers.com. To view all of the team's Spanish content, please click here.

La transmisión del juego en vivo será distruibuido sin costo exclusivamente en 49ers.com con las narraciónes de Jesús Zárate y Carlos Ramirez. Para ver todo el contenido español del equipo por favor haga clic aquí.

PREGAME PROGRAMMING

At 9:00 am PT, NBC Sports Bay Area will air 49ers Pregame Live presented by Toyota, the Bay Area's only live, locally-produced 49ers pregame show, featuring the very latest game day news, player updates, along with detailed player match-up breakdowns and accompanying analysis.

ABOUT THE MATCHUP

Matchups: 58

Series Record: 49ers lead the series 31-27

49ers Away Record vs. Cardinals: Cardinals lead the series 14-13

First Meeting: 11/18/51, Cardinals won 27-21

Last Meeting: 9/13/20, Cardinals won 24-20

FOLLOW

Stay connected with the 49ers by following along on each of the team's social media channels:

Related Content

news

49ers Announce Roster Moves

San Francisco has signed Josh Rosen to a one-year deal and other moves ahead of the divisional matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.
news

Morning Report: C.J. Beathard to Make First Start of 2020, Updates on George Kittle's Impending Return

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, injury updates and roster news.
news

Kyle Shanahan Details the Decision for George Kittle's Impending Return vs. Cardinals

The 49ers aren't letting the team's record deter them from keeping their star tight end off the field.
news

Raheem Mostert Will Miss 49ers Final Two Games with High-Ankle Sprain

After appearing in eight games this season, Kyle Shanahan revealed the team's plans to shut down the running back after dealing with another high-ankle sprain.

Advertising