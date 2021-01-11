Morning Report: Breaking Down 49ers Returning from IR in 2021

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers storylines for Monday, January 11.
New and Notable
16 49ers Players to Return from Injured Reserve in 2021
It's no secret the San Francisco 49ers were ravished by injuries in 2020. During the team's temporary stay in Arizona, general manager John Lynch peered into the adjacent suite filled with players and was reminded of the heap of talent, and dollars, no longer on the field.
Headlined by players like Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle and Nick Bosa, the 49ers had a whopping total of 32 players who spent time at one point or another on the Injured Reserve list this season.
Here's a look at which players are set to return and their free agency status heading into the 2021 season.
Fred Warner Earns First-Team AP All-Pro Honors
Earlier this season, teammates began to coin the moniker "All-Pro Fred" for San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner. In the 49ers Week 10 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers also attested to the notion, saying Warner's "film don't lie."
At the close of his third NFL season, the defensive standout has rightfully earned the title, being named to the heralded Associated Press NFL All-Pro Team. Read More >>>
Quick Hits
The 15 Modern-Era Player Finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021 was revealed on Tuesday with the San Francisco 49ers general manager earning a spot on the list. Read More >>>
Los San Francisco 49ers no tuvieron la temporada que previeron saliendo de su temporada como campeones de la NFC, pero el desempeño de varios jugadores debería ofrecer algo de motivación al equipo que se dirige a temporada baja. Jeff Deeney de Pro Football Focus trajo notas de varios miembros de 49ers que tuvieron calificaciones casi en la punta de sus respectivas posiciones en el 2020. Aquí hay unas notas de los siete mejores desempeños.