49ers GM John Lynch Named Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 Finalist

The 15 Modern-Era Player Finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021 was revealed on Tuesday with the San Francisco 49ers general manager earning a spot on the list.

This year marks the eighth time that Lynch has been named a finalist. San Francisco's general manager constructed one of the all-time great NFL careers while with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1993-2003) and the Denver Broncos (2004-07). A four-time All-Pro and nine-time Pro Bowl selection, Lynch played in 224 games (191 starts) and registered 1,054 tackles, 13.0 sacks, 26 interceptions, 16 forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries and 100 passes defended.

The finalists will be presented to the full 48-member Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee the day before Super Bowl LV. The selection committee will elect a maximum of five Modern-Era players for the Class of 2021.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021 will be determined and announced during the week leading up to Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla.