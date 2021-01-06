49ers GM John Lynch Named Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 Finalist

Jan 05, 2021 at 04:32 PM
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

The 15 Modern-Era Player Finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021 was revealed on Tuesday with the San Francisco 49ers general manager earning a spot on the list.

This year marks the eighth time that Lynch has been named a finalist. San Francisco's general manager constructed one of the all-time great NFL careers while with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1993-2003) and the Denver Broncos (2004-07). A four-time All-Pro and nine-time Pro Bowl selection, Lynch played in 224 games (191 starts) and registered 1,054 tackles, 13.0 sacks, 26 interceptions, 16 forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries and 100 passes defended.

The finalists will be presented to the full 48-member Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee the day before Super Bowl LV. The selection committee will elect a maximum of five Modern-Era players for the Class of 2021.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021 will be determined and announced during the week leading up to Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla.

Here's a full list of all 15 Modern-Era Player Finalists for the class of 2021:

Player Team(s) Years
QB Peyton Manning Indianapolis Colts/Denver Broncos 1998-2015
WR Calvin Johnson Detroit Lions 2007-2015
WR Torry Holt St. Louis Rams/Jacksonville Jaguars 1999-2009
WR Reggie Wayne Indianapolis Colts 2001-2014
DB Charles Woodson Oakland Raiders/Green Bay Packers 1998-2012
DB Ronde Barber Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1997-2012
S LeRoy Butler Green Bay Packers 1990-2001
S John Lynch Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Denver Broncos 1993-2007
LB Zach Thomas Miami Dolphins/Dallas Cowboys 1996-2008
DE Jared Allen Kansas City Chiefs/Minnesota Vikings/Chicago Bears/Carolina Panthers 2004-2013

