Morning Report: PFF's Top Performers Following #SFvsJAX 🗞️

Bosa, Purdy and Warner Make Up PFF Week 10 Top Performer Trio

The San Francisco 49ers did away with their three-game losing streak with a dominant 34-3 post-Bye victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team that took the field against the Jaguars ran back all the things that worked in Weeks 1 through 5 from a well-established run game, efficient passing attack, sack-happy defensive line to an interception-hungry secondary. It was a masterclass in complementary football that resulted in 30-plus points scored by the offense and a defensive performance that included five sacks and four takeaways.