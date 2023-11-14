Powered By

Morning Report: PFF's Top Performers Following #SFvsJAX 🗞️

Nov 14, 2023 at 07:00 AM

New and Notable

Bosa, Purdy and Warner Make Up PFF Week 10 Top Performer Trio

The San Francisco 49ers did away with their three-game losing streak with a dominant 34-3 post-Bye victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team that took the field against the Jaguars ran back all the things that worked in Weeks 1 through 5 from a well-established run game, efficient passing attack, sack-happy defensive line to an interception-hungry secondary. It was a masterclass in complementary football that resulted in 30-plus points scored by the offense and a defensive performance that included five sacks and four takeaways.

49ers Storm Past the Jaguars; Stats and Facts from #SFvsJAX

  • The 49ers improved to 5-2 all-time against the Jaguars, including a 3-2 record on the road.
  • Head coach Kyle Shanahan improved to 6-3 against the AFC South and 3-0 against Jacksonville.
  • The 49ers defense registered 5.0 sacks on the day, marking the second time this season that the team has registered 5.0-or-more sacks (Week 1 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers).

George Kittle Receives Sentimental Gift from Military Veteran ❤️

Tight end George Kittle received a sentimental gift on Sunday.

Before the San Francisco 49ers faced the Jacksonville Jaguars for their Week 10 matchup, a military veteran sporting red and gold in the stands at EverBank Stadium met Kittle's wife, Claire, to pass along a tribute to George.

What the 49ers and Jaguars Had to Say Following Week 10

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-3 at EverBank Stadium in Week 10. Here's what both teams had to say following the contest

49ers Faithful Fill EverBank Stadium for Week 10 Matchup 📣 

View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 10 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Celebrate Postgame Following 34-3 Win Over Jaguars 👏

View postgame photos following the San Francisco 49ers matchup vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.

TE George Kittle, DL Chase Young
TE George Kittle, DL Chase Young

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Chase Young, Jacksonville Jaguars OLB Travon Walker
DL Chase Young, Jacksonville Jaguars OLB Travon Walker

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga, Jacksonville Jaguars S Andre Cisco
S Talanoa Hufanga, Jacksonville Jaguars S Andre Cisco

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw, Jacksonville Jaguars DL Jeremiah Ledbetter
LB Dre Greenlaw, Jacksonville Jaguars DL Jeremiah Ledbetter

Kym Fortino/49ers
Jacksonville Jaguars LB Foyesade Oluokun, CB Isaiah Oliver
Jacksonville Jaguars LB Foyesade Oluokun, CB Isaiah Oliver

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Jacksonville Jaguars DE Tyler Lacy, WR Tay Martin
Jacksonville Jaguars DE Tyler Lacy, WR Tay Martin

Kym Fortino/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Doug Pederson
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Doug Pederson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky, Jacksonville Jaguars P Logan Cooke
P Mitch Wishnowsky, Jacksonville Jaguars P Logan Cooke

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayor Brown, Jacksonville Jaguars TE Brenton Strange
S Ji'Ayor Brown, Jacksonville Jaguars TE Brenton Strange

Kym Fortino/49ers
CEO Jed York, 2023 San Francisco 49ers
CEO Jed York, 2023 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga, DL Clelin Ferrell
S Talanoa Hufanga, DL Clelin Ferrell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Chase Young, TE George Kittle
DL Chase Young, TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence
QB Brock Purdy, Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel, Jacksonville Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley
WR Deebo Samuel, Jacksonville Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
