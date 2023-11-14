Morning Report: PFF's Top Performers Following #SFvsJAX 🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, November 14th.
New and Notable
Bosa, Purdy and Warner Make Up PFF Week 10 Top Performer Trio
The San Francisco 49ers did away with their three-game losing streak with a dominant 34-3 post-Bye victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team that took the field against the Jaguars ran back all the things that worked in Weeks 1 through 5 from a well-established run game, efficient passing attack, sack-happy defensive line to an interception-hungry secondary. It was a masterclass in complementary football that resulted in 30-plus points scored by the offense and a defensive performance that included five sacks and four takeaways.
49ers Storm Past the Jaguars; Stats and Facts from #SFvsJAX
- The 49ers improved to 5-2 all-time against the Jaguars, including a 3-2 record on the road.
- Head coach Kyle Shanahan improved to 6-3 against the AFC South and 3-0 against Jacksonville.
- The 49ers defense registered 5.0 sacks on the day, marking the second time this season that the team has registered 5.0-or-more sacks (Week 1 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers).
George Kittle Receives Sentimental Gift from Military Veteran ❤️
Tight end George Kittle received a sentimental gift on Sunday.
Before the San Francisco 49ers faced the Jacksonville Jaguars for their Week 10 matchup, a military veteran sporting red and gold in the stands at EverBank Stadium met Kittle's wife, Claire, to pass along a tribute to George.
What the 49ers and Jaguars Had to Say Following Week 10
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-3 at EverBank Stadium in Week 10. Here's what both teams had to say following the contest
📽 What to Watch
📸 Say Cheese
View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 10 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
View postgame photos following the San Francisco 49ers matchup vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.