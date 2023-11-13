George Kittle Receives Sentimental Gift from Military Veteran ❤️

Since entering the league, Kittle has worked to honor, empower and connect with military members. He has continued to honor the sacrifices of service members and the efforts of military nonprofits through the league's My Cause My Cleats initiative, recognizing the Pat Tillman Foundation (PTF) in 2018, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) from 2019 to 2021 and Merging Vets & Players (MVP) in 2022.

Year over year, Kittle has consistently shown his dedication to the military community.

During the 2021 season, Kittle purchased over 150 tickets to donate to the National Guard. In 2022, he hosted service members at every 49ers home and away game. This season, Kittle has donated over $10,000 to Operation Freedom Paws, a non-profit organization that connects service dogs to veterans and individuals with disabilities, extending his displays of appreciation nationwide.

The tight end was also recognized by We Are The Mighty, a veteran-led digital publisher, for their MIGHTY 25 List of 2023 – an annual list to recognize people working in the active duty, veteran and military family spaces who use their voices to affect policy change, improve resources and save lives.