Morning Report: Offseason Plans and Updates on Brandon Aiyuk 🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, March 27th.
New and Notable
Offseason Plan, Aiyuk Update; 4 Takeaways from the NFL Annual League Meeting
NFL owners, executives and head coaches are in Orlando, Florida this week for the NFL Annual League Meeting to vote on rule changes and bylaws as well as provide league-wide updates headed into the 2024 season. San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York, president of football operations and general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan are part of the red and gold's contingency at the yearly spring gathering.
Off the Field: Brock Purdy Cheers on Iowa State in March Madness 🏀
March Madness is underway and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy got in on the action, cheering on his alma mater live from the Maples Pavilion at Stanford University.
On Sunday, Purdy sat courtside to watch the Iowa State women's basketball team take on the No. 2 ranked Stanford Cardinal in the second round of the women's NCAA basketball tournament.
NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Impress Early in Free Agency
Is it too early to start sizing up the competition? Maybe. But, the 49ers initial free agency moves definitely garnered some attention around the league, and it's time to zero in on what the national outlets had to say about them.
President of football operations and general manager John Lynch and company were hard at work, and following the first couple weeks of free agency, the team has revamped the 49ers defensive front, added valuable depth to the secondary, brought in special team standouts and boosted the O-line. The splash signing is that of edge rusher Leonard Floyd, who should serve as a nice complement to Pro Bowl defensive lineman Nick Bosa. The nine-year vet and Super Bowl champion brings in experience, four-straight seasons of 9.0-or-more sacks and a perfect availability record over the last six seasons.
5 Things to Know: Free Agent Signings from the NFC North
The San Francisco 49ers were active early in free agency, bringing in a total of 10 new players since the 2024 new league year began.
Throughout the first few weeks of free agency, the team has restructured their defensive line, added some depth pieces at cornerback and linebacker and rounded out their quarterback room.
Four of the ten newest members of the 49ers come from the NFC North. Keep reading to learn more about quarterback Joshua Dobbs, linebacker De'Vondre Campbell, cornerback Chase Lucas and defensive lineman Raymond Johnson III.
Stats and Facts: 49ers Welcome Quarterback Joshua Dobbs
The San Francisco 49ers rounded out the quarterback room with the addition of quarterback Joshua Dobbs. He fills a roster spot left vacant by Sam Darnold, who signed with the Minnesota Vikings in free agency. The seventh-year pro split the 2023 season with the Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota, taking over for injured quarterbacks, Kyler Murray and Kirk Cousins, respectively. Prior to last year, Dobbs has served primarily as a backup QB - his 12 starts in 2023 mark a career-high for the signal caller.
📽 What to Watch
Say Cheese 📸
Look back at some of the best San Francisco 49ers Gold Rush photos throughout the 2023 season.
Look back at some of the best San Francisco 49ers photos from Victor Aquino throughout the 2023 season.
Go behind the scenes as San Francisco's newest players signed their contracts, met with the media and toured the team facility.