Morning Report: Nick Bosa Named DPOY at NFL Honors

New and Notable

George Kittle Wins Never Not Working Protection Play of the Year Award

Kittle's circus bobbling catch from quarterback Brock Purdy in the NFC Divisional Round contest versus the Dallas Cowboys will go down in the playoff rivalry lore, but this award is dedicated to Kittle's pass protection play before his reception. Kittle's key block and a clutch catch were the momentum changing plays of the game and reignited the 49ers in the second half. San Francisco went on to beat Dallas 19-12 and advanced to their third NFC Championship Game in the last four years.