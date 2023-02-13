Powered By

Morning Report: Nick Bosa Named DPOY at NFL Honors

Feb 12, 2023 at 08:00 PM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, February 13th.

New and Notable

George Kittle Wins Never Not Working Protection Play of the Year Award

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle did not leave NFL Honors empty-handed, securing the Head & Shoulders Never Not Working Protection Play of the Year on Thursday night.

Kittle's circus bobbling catch from quarterback Brock Purdy in the NFC Divisional Round contest versus the Dallas Cowboys will go down in the playoff rivalry lore, but this award is dedicated to Kittle's pass protection play before his reception. Kittle's key block and a clutch catch were the momentum changing plays of the game and reignited the 49ers in the second half. San Francisco went on to beat Dallas 19-12 and advanced to their third NFC Championship Game in the last four years.

Read More >>>

Nick Bosa Wins AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year

The San Francisco 49ers 2022 campaign was filled with a lot of career firsts for Nick Bosa. In his fourth season with San Francisco, the defensive lineman earned first team All-Pro honors, ended the 17-game regular season slate as the league's sack leader and on Thursday night, was announced as the AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year. The award was presented to him by former Arizona Cardinal defensive end J.J. Watt at the 12th Annual NFL Honors at the Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Arizona.

Read More >>>

Social Media Reacts to Nick Bosa Winning DPOY at NFL Honors

After finishing the 2022 season with a league-leading 18.5 sacks, adding 51 tackles, 19 tackles for a loss, 48 quarterback hits, a pass defensed and two forced fumbles, Nick Bosa has been named the AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Bosa joins defensive tackle Dana Stubblefield (1997) and defensive back Deion Sanders (1994) as the only 49ers players to earn the DPOY honor.

Read More >>>

What to Watch

Say Cheese

We Gave T.Y. McGill a Disposable Camera... Here’s What Happened 👀

Go behind-the-scenes with 49ers defensive lineman T.Y. McGill.

49ers Players Attend the 2022 NFL Honors Ceremony in Arizona

Check out some of the top photos of TE George Kittle, DL Nick Bosa, RB Christian McCaffrey and other 49ers players and alumni at NFL Honors.

