Morning Report: Nick Bosa Named DPOY at NFL Honors

New and Notable
George Kittle Wins Never Not Working Protection Play of the Year Award
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle did not leave NFL Honors empty-handed, securing the Head & Shoulders Never Not Working Protection Play of the Year on Thursday night.
Kittle's circus bobbling catch from quarterback Brock Purdy in the NFC Divisional Round contest versus the Dallas Cowboys will go down in the playoff rivalry lore, but this award is dedicated to Kittle's pass protection play before his reception. Kittle's key block and a clutch catch were the momentum changing plays of the game and reignited the 49ers in the second half. San Francisco went on to beat Dallas 19-12 and advanced to their third NFC Championship Game in the last four years.
Nick Bosa Wins AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year
The San Francisco 49ers 2022 campaign was filled with a lot of career firsts for Nick Bosa. In his fourth season with San Francisco, the defensive lineman earned first team All-Pro honors, ended the 17-game regular season slate as the league's sack leader and on Thursday night, was announced as the AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year. The award was presented to him by former Arizona Cardinal defensive end J.J. Watt at the 12th Annual NFL Honors at the Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Arizona.
Social Media Reacts to Nick Bosa Winning DPOY at NFL Honors
After finishing the 2022 season with a league-leading 18.5 sacks, adding 51 tackles, 19 tackles for a loss, 48 quarterback hits, a pass defensed and two forced fumbles, Nick Bosa has been named the AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Bosa joins defensive tackle Dana Stubblefield (1997) and defensive back Deion Sanders (1994) as the only 49ers players to earn the DPOY honor.
What to Watch
