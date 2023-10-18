Morning Report: NFL Power Rankings Following 49ers Loss in #SFvsCLE

Good Morning Faithful,
New and Notable
Power Rankings: 49ers Remain Among NFL's Top Five Teams
The San Francisco 49ers perfect record is no more, but it appears Week 6 turned out to be the great equalizer in the NFL with both previously unbeaten teams suffering their first loss of the year on Sunday. The 49ers are still at the top of the NFC West and share a 5-1 record with the Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
Off the Field: Joe Staley Visits 49ers First-Ever London Watch Party 🇬🇧
In Week 6, the San Francisco 49ers hosted their first-ever official London watch party to cheer on the team against the Cleveland Browns. 49ers legend Joe Staley visited the Broadleaf Pub & Restaurant located in the heart of London to meet the UK Faithful and root for San Francisco from across the pond.
Injury Updates on Deebo Samuel and CMC; 3 Takeaways from Kyle Shanahan
The San Francisco 49ers were one of two previously unbeaten teams that fell in Week 6. Their 19-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns also resulted in some injuries to key playmakers on both sides of the ball. Fortunately for the 49ers, the team will have an extra day of recovery in Week 7 with "Monday Night Football" versus the Minnesota Vikings next on the schedule.
Warner, Flannigan-Fowles and Woerner Secure Top PFF Grades in #SFvsCLE
The San Francisco 49ers had their win streak snapped in Week 6, falling short 19-17 to the Cleveland Browns. Several factors contributed to the loss, including weather conditions, injuries to key playmakers in running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Deebo Samuel, stacked penalties and a slow start on offense. The team had a chance to secure the win on the final play of the game, but a last-second field goal attempt went wide right with under ten seconds left in regulation.
Say Cheese
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Willie Snead IV celebrates his birthday on October 17.
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dee Winters celebrates his birthday on October 17.
