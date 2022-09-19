Powered By

Morning Report: Shanahan Shares Updates Following Win vs. Seahawks

Sep 19, 2022 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, September 19th.

New and Notable

49ers QB Trey Lance Announced Out with Ankle Injury

San Francisco 49ers QB1 Trey Lance exited Sunday's contest early with an ankle injury. The second-year quarterback was injured on the second of the 49ers second offensive series. No. 5 made contact with two Seattle defenders on a run up the middle and was carted off the field. He was later ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Read More >>>

8 Takeaways from the 49ers Home Opener vs. the Seattle Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers locked down the 27-7 victory in their home opener versus their NFC West rival, the Seattle Seahawks. In a game filled with inclement weather and the loss of their starting quarterback to injury, San Francisco's win was met with a mix of emotions from players, coaches and fans.

Read More >>>

What the 49ers and Seahawks Had to Say Following SF's First Win of the Season

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 27-7 in their home opener at Levi's® Stadium on Sunday. Here's what both teams had to say following the Week 2 divisional matchup.

Read More >>>

Press Pass

Incase You Missed It

Say Cheese

San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Images (Week 2)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 2 matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's® Stadium.

WR Deebo Samuel
1 / 38

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance, RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
2 / 38

QB Trey Lance, RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Offense
3 / 38

49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
4 / 38

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
5 / 38

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
6 / 38

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Oren Burks
7 / 38

LB Oren Burks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
8 / 38

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
9 / 38

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
10 / 38

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Emmanuel Moseley
11 / 38

CB Emmanuel Moseley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
12 / 38

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
13 / 38

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
14 / 38

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings, S George Odum, TE Charlie Woerner
15 / 38

WR Jauan Jennings, S George Odum, TE Charlie Woerner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo, FB Kyle Juszczyk
16 / 38

QB Jimmy Garoppolo, FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
17 / 38

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
18 / 38

TE Ross Dwelley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
19 / 38

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
20 / 38

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Special Teams
21 / 38

49ers Special Teams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Offense
22 / 38

49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tashaun Gibson Sr.
23 / 38

S Tashaun Gibson Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
24 / 38

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
25 / 38

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw, S Talanoa Hufanga
26 / 38

LB Dre Greenlaw, S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
27 / 38

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
28 / 38

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
29 / 38

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
30 / 38

TE Ross Dwelley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
31 / 38

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
32 / 38

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Special Teams
33 / 38

49ers Special Teams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
34 / 38

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
35 / 38

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
36 / 38

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Emmanuel Moseley
37 / 38

CB Emmanuel Moseley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
38 / 38

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Pregame Snaps: San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks (Week 2) 📸

Check out pregame images as the San Francisco 49ers prepare to take on the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's® Stadium.

DL Nick Bosa
1 / 21

DL Nick Bosa

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
2 / 21

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Austin Ginn/49ers
QB Trey Lance
3 / 21

QB Trey Lance

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
4 / 21

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
5 / 21

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
6 / 21

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Kym Fortino/49ers
S George Odum
7 / 21

S George Odum

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
8 / 21

DL Drake Jackson

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
9 / 21

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
10 / 21

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
11 / 21

LB Dre Greenlaw

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Fred Warner
12 / 21

LB Fred Warner

Austin Ginn/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
13 / 21

S Talanoa Hufanga

Austin Ginn/49ers
QB Trey Lance
14 / 21

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
15 / 21

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
16 / 21

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
17 / 21

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
18 / 21

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defensive Linemen
19 / 21

49ers Defensive Linemen

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers
20 / 21

2022 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
21 / 21

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

49ers Players Arrive at Levi's® Stadium for Week 2 vs. Seattle

View photos as the team arrives to the locker room for their Week 2 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, presented by Levi's®.

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
1 / 15

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Austin Ginn/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore
2 / 15

OL Jaylon Moore

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Emmanuel Moseley
3 / 15

CB Emmanuel Moseley

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
4 / 15

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
5 / 15

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
S George Odum
6 / 15

S George Odum

Kym Fortino/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
7 / 15

DT Javon Kinlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Trey Lance
8 / 15

QB Trey Lance

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam
9 / 15

DL Samson Ebukam

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Hassan Ridgeway
10 / 15

DL Hassan Ridgeway

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
11 / 15

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Austin Ginn/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
12 / 15

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
13 / 15

LS Taybor Pepper

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
14 / 15

T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
15 / 15

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

This Day in The Bay

September 17, 1950

On this day in The Bay, quarterback Frankie Albert connected with receiver Paul Salata on a two-yard scoring strike to provide the 49ers with their first National Football League touchdown.

Read More >>>

September 18, 1994

On this day in The Bay, Quarterback Steve Young provided a spectacular air and ground show in the 49ers 34-19 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Read More >>>

September 19, 1965

On this day in The Bay, the 49ers started the 1965 season with a bang as they defeated the Chicago Bears 52-24 at Kezar Stadium.

Read More >>>

Related Content

news

Morning Report: 49ers Ready for Sunday's Game

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Roster Changes Before Second Game of the Season

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Updated NFL Power Rankings Following Week 1

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan Shares Updates Elijah Mitchell

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Recapping Week 1 of the 49ers Regular Season

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Prep for Week 1 vs. Bears

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Here Come The Captains!

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Ready For The Season Ahead

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: John Lynch Evaluates 49ers 2022 Roster

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Make New Moves

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Finalize 53-Man Roster

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

Advertising