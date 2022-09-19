Morning Report: Shanahan Shares Updates Following Win vs. Seahawks

Good Morning Faithful,
49ers QB Trey Lance Announced Out with Ankle Injury
San Francisco 49ers QB1 Trey Lance exited Sunday's contest early with an ankle injury. The second-year quarterback was injured on the second of the 49ers second offensive series. No. 5 made contact with two Seattle defenders on a run up the middle and was carted off the field. He was later ruled out for the remainder of the game.
8 Takeaways from the 49ers Home Opener vs. the Seattle Seahawks
The San Francisco 49ers locked down the 27-7 victory in their home opener versus their NFC West rival, the Seattle Seahawks. In a game filled with inclement weather and the loss of their starting quarterback to injury, San Francisco's win was met with a mix of emotions from players, coaches and fans.
What the 49ers and Seahawks Had to Say Following SF's First Win of the Season
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 27-7 in their home opener at Levi's® Stadium on Sunday. Here's what both teams had to say following the Week 2 divisional matchup.
September 17, 1950
On this day in The Bay, quarterback Frankie Albert connected with receiver Paul Salata on a two-yard scoring strike to provide the 49ers with their first National Football League touchdown.
September 18, 1994
On this day in The Bay, Quarterback Steve Young provided a spectacular air and ground show in the 49ers 34-19 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
September 19, 1965
On this day in The Bay, the 49ers started the 1965 season with a bang as they defeated the Chicago Bears 52-24 at Kezar Stadium.