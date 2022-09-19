What the 49ers and Seahawks Had to Say Following SF's First Win of the Season

Seahawks Quotes

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll on his takeaways from the game:

"Lance, we're thinking about him, it's too bad on his deal. But what a distance from one week to the next. The league just reminds you how you get humbled and we didn't do anything like we wanted to today in the line of scrimmage or on either side of the ball. We didn't deal with it right. We had 10 penalties, they had one. We had three turnovers, they had none. It's really hard to win this football game today the way we did it. We have to bounce right back, that's all. We don't have any choice. We've got to get going again and make sure we get back on track to do things the way we want to. We didn't run the ball a darn today and give them credit, they're a nice group. They held Chicago to 200 yards last week and they're real... It was a very hard game and credit to them, they did a nice job."

Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett on the 49ers defense:

"We put ourselves in some bad positions with the third downs. When you look at last game, we put ourselves in great positions on third down, just to be able to convert. It's hard being able to play against a great team like that and putting ourselves in that type of position. They did a great job just being able to stop our run game, which hurt us because when we run the ball everything else around works. I think they did a great job in trying to make us one dimensional and taking away our run game."

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith on the team's loss at Levi's® Stadium:

"We didn't get it done today. We really shot ourselves in the foot. We had some uncharacteristic plays here and there. We've just got to get back to work. Clean up the mistakes and get ready for the next week."

Smith on playing against the 49ers defense: