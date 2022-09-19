What the 49ers and Seahawks Had to Say Following SF's First Win of the Season

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 27-7 in their home opener at Levi's® Stadium on Sunday. Here's what both teams had to say following the Week 2 divisional matchup:
Head coach Kyle Shanahan on the moment quarterback Trey Lance was injured:
"It's tough. You feel for someone so bad. It's a sad moment, but you don't have time to sit there and think about it. You've got to get right back to the game. I thought the guys did a real good job of that. We were happy about the win, but it was a little somber once you get in the locker room and you see him."
Shanahan on his conversation with Lance after his injury:
"He's doing as good as you can. He was just asking me about a couple of the plays before, about some of his reads. That's the type of kid he is, and I'm hurting for him."
Shanahan on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's performance against the Seahawks:
"Real proud of Jimmy and how he came in and was ready for the moment and helped us get a win."
Shanahan on the 49ers defensive performance in Week 2:
"The defense was unbelievable… They did great versus the run. Getting the two turnovers were huge and getting the one on special teams."
Fullback Kyle Juszczyk on Garoppolo stepping into the game:
"I thought Jimmy was great. It felt like Niner football. We've been doing this thing for five years, Jimmy's been around for a long time. Props to him for being such a professional and being ready to go. I know every backup quarterback talks about 'you've gotta prepare like a starter,' but Jimmy's been practicing for just two weeks. We changed a few things, but he came in there and he ran everything like a well-oiled machine, and it's not simple. We do a lot in this offense, even when we just hand the ball off 45 times, we do a lot as far as motions and audibles and all that sort of thing. There were zero hiccups from him, so I was extremely impressed."
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's reaction to stepping in for Lance:
"Felt good to be back out there, but I feel terrible for Trey. I have been on that side of it. This league is tough, and everyone has their share of injuries but that sucks for him. I feel bad for him, but he's our brother. We'll pick him up."
Defensive lineman Nick Bosa on the team's first win:
"We were in an eerily similar situation to last week (in the second half). We obviously didn't come out last week and finish the game, so we made sure that we weren't going to let up at all. I think we did that, and we capped it off with a win."
Linebacker Fred Warner on getting the team's first win at Levi's® Stadium:
"It was huge. I've been apart of some pretty loud games – that one was super loud from the start to the finish. I was so happy to be back home in front of our fans. It's the Faithful, they call them the Faithful for a reason. It was super fun to be back out there."
Seahawks Quotes
Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll on his takeaways from the game:
"Lance, we're thinking about him, it's too bad on his deal. But what a distance from one week to the next. The league just reminds you how you get humbled and we didn't do anything like we wanted to today in the line of scrimmage or on either side of the ball. We didn't deal with it right. We had 10 penalties, they had one. We had three turnovers, they had none. It's really hard to win this football game today the way we did it. We have to bounce right back, that's all. We don't have any choice. We've got to get going again and make sure we get back on track to do things the way we want to. We didn't run the ball a darn today and give them credit, they're a nice group. They held Chicago to 200 yards last week and they're real... It was a very hard game and credit to them, they did a nice job."
Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett on the 49ers defense:
"We put ourselves in some bad positions with the third downs. When you look at last game, we put ourselves in great positions on third down, just to be able to convert. It's hard being able to play against a great team like that and putting ourselves in that type of position. They did a great job just being able to stop our run game, which hurt us because when we run the ball everything else around works. I think they did a great job in trying to make us one dimensional and taking away our run game."
Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith on the team's loss at Levi's® Stadium:
"We didn't get it done today. We really shot ourselves in the foot. We had some uncharacteristic plays here and there. We've just got to get back to work. Clean up the mistakes and get ready for the next week."
Smith on playing against the 49ers defense:
"They make it hard on you. They've got a great pass rush. Like I said before, they are a championship team. Hats off to them, they played a great game."