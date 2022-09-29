Morning Report: Mitch Wishnowsky Announced as NFC Player of the Month

The San Francisco 49ers have announced the rescheduled date for the team's first official international watch party to take place in Leeds, England on Sunday, October 16th at 6:00 PM (BST). The free event is presented by Avery Dennison and will give members of the UK Faithful an opportunity to watch the team play its game against the Atlanta Falcons during Week 6 of the National Football League (NFL) season. Doors will open at 4:30 PM at BOX sports bar in downtown Leeds with approximately 400 fans being welcomed on a first-come, first-serve basis. All attendees are encouraged to RSVP on Facebook prior to the event date.