Morning Report: Mitch Wishnowsky Announced as NFC Player of the Month

Sep 29, 2022 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, September 29th.

New and Notable

Mitch Wishnowsky Named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month

San Francisco 49ers punter Mitch Wishnowsky has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for September.

49ers Add Avery Dennison as Presenting Partner for Watch Party in Leeds

The San Francisco 49ers have announced the rescheduled date for the team's first official international watch party to take place in Leeds, England on Sunday, October 16th at 6:00 PM (BST). The free event is presented by Avery Dennison and will give members of the UK Faithful an opportunity to watch the team play its game against the Atlanta Falcons during Week 6 of the National Football League (NFL) season. Doors will open at 4:30 PM at BOX sports bar in downtown Leeds with approximately 400 fans being welcomed on a first-come, first-serve basis. All attendees are encouraged to RSVP on Facebook prior to the event date.

In Case You Missed It

5 Things to Know: George Kittle

George Kittle, a four-year team captain, is entering his sixth NFL season since being drafted by the 49ers in 2017. The former fifth-round pick has appeared in 67 games over five seasons in San Francisco, notching 4,558 total scrimmage yards, 4,489 yards on 335 receptions and 20 touchdowns.

This Day in The Bay

September 29, 1957

On this day, 49ers fullback Larry Barnes set a 49ers record by booting an 86-yard punt against the Chicago Cardinals, the NFL's longest in 1957.

Say Cheese

49ers Host Crucial Catch Fashion Show Presented by Dignity Health

The 49ers hosted a fashion show featuring apparel donated by Levi's® modeled by guests who have had or are currently battling cancer alongside 49ers players.

Noah, T Mike McGlinchey, Beckett
1 / 73

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, Maren
2 / 73

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle, Athena
3 / 73

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Angie
4 / 73

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Oren Burks, Laura
5 / 73

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner, Beverley
6 / 73

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper, Jaap
7 / 73

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Leroy Watson, Kathy
8 / 73

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead, Ashley
9 / 73

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Daniel Brunskill, Noah
10 / 73

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Malik Turner, Alyssa, TE Charlie Woerner
11 / 73

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Troy Fumagalli, Sergio
12 / 73

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Spencer Burford, Beckett, OL Alfredo Gutierrez
13 / 73

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel, George
14 / 73

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Beverley
15 / 73

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle, Athena
16 / 73

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, Jizza, LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
17 / 73

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Laura
18 / 73

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Emmanuel Moseley, Angie
19 / 73

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Ana
20 / 73

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Leroy Watson, Kathy
21 / 73

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
George
22 / 73

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Oren Burks, Laura
23 / 73

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Ashley
24 / 73

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Kathy, George
25 / 73

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Angie
26 / 73

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Jizza
27 / 73

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Spencer Burford, Beckett, OL Alfredo Gutierrez
28 / 73

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Athena
29 / 73

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alyssa
30 / 73

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle, Athena
31 / 73

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Troy Fumagalli, Sergio
32 / 73

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Sergio
33 / 73

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, Jizza, LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
34 / 73

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Daniel Brunskill, Noah
35 / 73

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alyssa
36 / 73

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper, Jaap
37 / 73

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Oren Burks, Laura
38 / 73

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Malik Turner, Alyssa, TE Charlie Woerner
39 / 73

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, Maren
40 / 73

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Beckett
41 / 73

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Sam Womack, Ana, CB Qwuantrezz Knight
42 / 73

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Noah
43 / 73

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Ana
44 / 73

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner, Beverley
45 / 73

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Maren
46 / 73

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle, Athena
47 / 73

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, Maren
48 / 73

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Sam Womack, Ana, CB Qwuantrezz Knight
49 / 73

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Kathy
50 / 73

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Daniel Brunskill, Noah, TE George Kittle
51 / 73

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Oren Burks, Laura
52 / 73

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner, WR Malik Turner, Alyssa
53 / 73

Kym Fortino/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper, Jaap, TE Troy Fumagalli, Sergio
54 / 73

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Leroy Watson, Kathy
55 / 73

Kym Fortino/49ers
Jizza
56 / 73

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey, Alyssa
57 / 73

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey, Jaap
58 / 73

Kym Fortino/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper, Jaap
59 / 73

Kym Fortino/49ers
Beckett
60 / 73

Kym Fortino/49ers
Kathy
61 / 73

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey, Kathy
62 / 73

Kym Fortino/49ers
Beverley
63 / 73

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Oren Burks
64 / 73

Kym Fortino/49ers
Angie
65 / 73

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Host Crucial Catch Fashion Show Presented by Dignity Health
66 / 73

Kym Fortino/49ers
Ashley
67 / 73

Kym Fortino/49ers
Noah
68 / 73

Kym Fortino/49ers
Athena
69 / 73

Kym Fortino/49ers
Maren
70 / 73

Kym Fortino/49ers
Maren, Athena
71 / 73

Kym Fortino/49ers
Alyssa
72 / 73

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Host Crucial Catch Fashion Show Presented by Dignity Health
73 / 73

Kym Fortino/49ers
