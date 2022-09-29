Morning Report: Mitch Wishnowsky Announced as NFC Player of the Month

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, September 29th.
New and Notable
Mitch Wishnowsky Named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month
San Francisco 49ers punter Mitch Wishnowsky has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for September.
49ers Add Avery Dennison as Presenting Partner for Watch Party in Leeds
The San Francisco 49ers have announced the rescheduled date for the team's first official international watch party to take place in Leeds, England on Sunday, October 16th at 6:00 PM (BST). The free event is presented by Avery Dennison and will give members of the UK Faithful an opportunity to watch the team play its game against the Atlanta Falcons during Week 6 of the National Football League (NFL) season. Doors will open at 4:30 PM at BOX sports bar in downtown Leeds with approximately 400 fans being welcomed on a first-come, first-serve basis. All attendees are encouraged to RSVP on Facebook prior to the event date.
In Case You Missed It
5 Things to Know: George Kittle
George Kittle, a four-year team captain, is entering his sixth NFL season since being drafted by the 49ers in 2017. The former fifth-round pick has appeared in 67 games over five seasons in San Francisco, notching 4,558 total scrimmage yards, 4,489 yards on 335 receptions and 20 touchdowns.
This Day in The Bay
September 29, 1957
On this day, 49ers fullback Larry Barnes set a 49ers record by booting an 86-yard punt against the Chicago Cardinals, the NFL's longest in 1957.
Say Cheese
The 49ers hosted a fashion show featuring apparel donated by Levi's® modeled by guests who have had or are currently battling cancer alongside 49ers players.