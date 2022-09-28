49ers Add Avery Dennison as Presenting Partner for Watch Party in Leeds

The San Francisco 49ers have announced the rescheduled date for the team's first official international watch party to take place in Leeds, England on Sunday, October 16th at 6:00 PM (BST). The free event is presented by Avery Dennison and will give members of the UK Faithful an opportunity to watch the team play its game against the Atlanta Falcons during Week 6 of the National Football League (NFL) season. Doors will open at 4:30 PM at BOX sports bar in downtown Leeds with approximately 400 fans being welcomed on a first-come, first-serve basis. All attendees are encouraged to RSVP on Facebook prior to the event date.

The first-of-its-kind event is a direct result of the 49ers obtaining UK marketing rights via the NFL's International Home Marketing Area (IHMA) program last December. Fans in attendance can expect to experience an authentic NFL game day atmosphere inclusive of starting lineup announcements, chants, scoring songs and other exciting surprises for those in attendance.

Appearances will be made by a 49ers alumni, team mascot Sourdough Sam, and Leeds United personnel. At the end of each quarter, raffles featuring 49ers prizes and memorabilia will be conducted. Attendees can order food and beverages from a limited gameday menu while watching the 49ers on all venue TVs, providing an immersive game-watching experience.

The event will also feature a live radio pregame show from talkSPORT and host Will Gavin as part of the recently announced partnership that will see 11 or more 49ers games air on talkSPORT2 over the course of the season. Gridiron magazine will also have talent on hand as their managing editor Ollie Connolly will serve as the pregame event emcee at the BOX sports bar and record a podcast from the event. Fans can expect live discussions and analysis from two of the UK's leading NFL experts.

Avery Dennison, the event's presenting sponsor, was recently announced as the 49ers official cutting-edge embellishment partner. The new exclusive partnership extends to the UK, making Avery Dennison the first new 49ers partner whose rights extend to the UK.