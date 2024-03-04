Morning Report: Learn More About the 49ers 11 Draft Picks 🗞️

John Lynch Talks Draft Strategy With a 2024 First Round Draft Pick

The San Francisco 49ers have developed a reputation for hitting on later round picks over the course of the Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch era. Many of the 49ers veteran leaders and current stars were second and third day draft picks from All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner (2018 third-round pick, No. 70 overall) to All-Pro tight end George Kittle (2017 fifth-round pick, No. 146 overall) to Pro Bowl quarterback Brock Purdy (2022 seventh-round pick, No. 262 overall) just to name a few. The ability to pinpoint talent in later rounds of the draft has come especially handy in recent years with San Francisco trading away its first-round selections in 2021, 2022 and 2023 as part of a move up to acquire quarterback Trey Lance at No. 3 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.