Morning Report: Injury Updates Following #SFvsCLE

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, October 17th.
New and Notable
Injury Updates on Deebo Samuel and CMC; 3 Takeaways from Kyle Shanahan
The San Francisco 49ers were one of two previously unbeaten teams that fell in Week 6. Their 19-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns also resulted in some injuries to key playmakers on both sides of the ball. Fortunately for the 49ers, the team will have an extra day of recovery in Week 7 with "Monday Night Football" versus the Minnesota Vikings next on the schedule.
49ers Battle With the Browns; Stats and Facts from #SFvsCLE
- With a touchdown on the opening drive versus the Cleveland Browns, it marked the eighth-consecutive regular season game that the 49ers have scored on the opening drive of a game, dating back to Week 16 of 2022, which is the team's longest streak in at least 45 seasons, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
- The 49ers defense has held opposing offenses without a 100-yard individual rusher in 33-consecutive games dating back to Week 9 of 2021.
Warner, Flannigan-Fowles and Woerner Secure Top PFF Grades in #SFvsCLE
The San Francisco 49ers had their win streak snapped in Week 6, falling short 19-17 to the Cleveland Browns. Several factors contributed to the loss, including weather conditions, injuries to key playmakers in running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Deebo Samuel, stacked penalties and a slow start on offense. The team had a chance to secure the win on the final play of the game, but a last-second field goal attempt went wide right with under ten seconds left in regulation.
What the 49ers and Browns Had to Say Following Week 6
The San Francisco 49ers fell to the Browns 19-17 in Cleveland. Here's what both teams had to say following the Week 6 contest.
Christian McCaffrey Extends TD Streak to 15-Straight Games
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey continues to pen his name to the league's history books. On Sunday, the do-it-all running back caught a 13-yard touchdown pass on the 49ers opening drive to extend his streak of games with one-or-more touchdowns to 15-straight games. The score ties McCaffrey with Hall of Fame running backs O.J. Simpson and John Riggins for the second-most consecutive games (including playoffs) with a touchdown in NFL history.
What to Watch
Say Cheese
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Willie Snead IV celebrates his birthday on October 17.
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dee Winters celebrates his birthday on October 17.
