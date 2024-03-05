Morning Report: Important 49ers Offseason Dates 🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
New and Notable
Key Dates in the 49ers 2024 NFL Offseason Calendar
It may be the "offseason," but rest assured, the San Francisco 49ers front office is hard at work and in the thick of the roster-building process for the 2024 season. While most of the 49ers core playmakers are slated to return next year, the team is in need of depth pieces and fresh talent at various positions. Tentpole events and deadlines are in place as all 32 clubs make moves to round out their rosters in this downtime before the start of a new season.
Breaking Down the 49ers 11 Picks in the 2024 NFL Draft
The San Francisco 49ers are slated to make 11 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, the same amount of selections the team had the previous season. There are, however, a couple noticeable differences when it comes to the draft capital San Francisco is working with this time around. Unlike the last two years, the team will once again have a first-round pick, and in 2023, the 49ers also did not have the opportunity to make a second-round selection.
John Lynch Talks Draft Strategy With a 2024 First Round Draft Pick
The San Francisco 49ers have developed a reputation for hitting on later round picks over the course of the Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch era. Many of the 49ers veteran leaders and current stars were second and third day draft picks from All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner (2018 third-round pick, No. 70 overall) to All-Pro tight end George Kittle (2017 fifth-round pick, No. 146 overall) to Pro Bowl quarterback Brock Purdy (2022 seventh-round pick, No. 262 overall) just to name a few. The ability to pinpoint talent in later rounds of the draft has come especially handy in recent years with San Francisco trading away its first-round selections in 2021, 2022 and 2023 as part of a move up to acquire quarterback Trey Lance at No. 3 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Look back at some of the best San Francisco 49ers interceptions throughout the 2023 season.
View photos of current 49ers players taking on football drills during their time at the NFL Scouting Combine.