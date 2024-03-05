 Skip to main content
Morning Report: Important 49ers Offseason Dates 🗞️

Mar 05, 2024 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, March 5th.

New and Notable

Key Dates in the 49ers 2024 NFL Offseason Calendar

It may be the "offseason," but rest assured, the San Francisco 49ers front office is hard at work and in the thick of the roster-building process for the 2024 season. While most of the 49ers core playmakers are slated to return next year, the team is in need of depth pieces and fresh talent at various positions. Tentpole events and deadlines are in place as all 32 clubs make moves to round out their rosters in this downtime before the start of a new season.

Learn More >>>

Breaking Down the 49ers 11 Picks in the 2024 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers are slated to make 11 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, the same amount of selections the team had the previous season. There are, however, a couple noticeable differences when it comes to the draft capital San Francisco is working with this time around. Unlike the last two years, the team will once again have a first-round pick, and in 2023, the 49ers also did not have the opportunity to make a second-round selection.

Learn More >>>

John Lynch Talks Draft Strategy With a 2024 First Round Draft Pick

The San Francisco 49ers have developed a reputation for hitting on later round picks over the course of the Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch era. Many of the 49ers veteran leaders and current stars were second and third day draft picks from All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner (2018 third-round pick, No. 70 overall) to All-Pro tight end George Kittle (2017 fifth-round pick, No. 146 overall) to Pro Bowl quarterback Brock Purdy (2022 seventh-round pick, No. 262 overall) just to name a few. The ability to pinpoint talent in later rounds of the draft has come especially handy in recent years with San Francisco trading away its first-round selections in 2021, 2022 and 2023 as part of a move up to acquire quarterback Trey Lance at No. 3 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Learn More >>>

📽 What to Watch

Say Cheese 📸

2023 in Review: Best of 49ers Interceptions

Look back at some of the best San Francisco 49ers interceptions throughout the 2023 season.

LB Fred Warner
1 / 23

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
2 / 23

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
3 / 23

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
4 / 23

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Gerome Wright/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
5 / 23

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Michael Zagaris/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
6 / 23

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
7 / 23

LB Dre Greenlaw

Ben Warden/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
8 / 23

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
9 / 23

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
10 / 23

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
11 / 23

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
12 / 23

LB Dre Greenlaw

Gerome Wright/49ers
LB Oren Burks
13 / 23

LB Oren Burks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
14 / 23

S Talanoa Hufanga

Michael Zagaris/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
15 / 23

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
16 / 23

LB Dre Greenlaw

Gerome Wright/49ers
LB Fred Warner
17 / 23

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
18 / 23

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Vic Aquino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
19 / 23

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
20 / 23

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
21 / 23

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
22 / 23

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
23 / 23

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Run Through Drills at the NFL Scouting Combine 📈

View photos of current 49ers players taking on football drills during their time at the NFL Scouting Combine.

RB Christian McCaffrey
1 / 29

RB Christian McCaffrey

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP Images
RB Christian McCaffrey
2 / 29

RB Christian McCaffrey

Michael Conroy/AP Images
QB Brock Purdy
3 / 29

QB Brock Purdy

Charlie Neibergall/AP Images
QB Brock Purdy
4 / 29

QB Brock Purdy

Darron Cummings/AP Images
DL Nick Bosa
5 / 29

DL Nick Bosa

AP Images
DL Nick Bosa
6 / 29

DL Nick Bosa

AP Images
WR Deebo Samuel
7 / 29

WR Deebo Samuel

AP Images
LB Fred Warner
8 / 29

LB Fred Warner

AP Images
LB Fred Warner
9 / 29

LB Fred Warner

AP Images
TE George Kittle
10 / 29

TE George Kittle

AP Images
TE George Kittle
11 / 29

TE George Kittle

AP Images
P Mitch Wishnowsky
12 / 29

P Mitch Wishnowsky

AP Images
DL Arik Armstead
13 / 29

DL Arik Armstead

AP Images
DL Arik Armstead
14 / 29

DL Arik Armstead

AP Images
WR Brandon Aiyuk
15 / 29

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Michael Conroy/AP Images
WR Brandon Aiyuk
16 / 29

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Charlie Neibergall/AP Images
T Trent Williams
17 / 29

T Trent Williams

Michael Conroy/AP Images
T Trent Williams
18 / 29

T Trent Williams

Darron Cummings/AP Images
DL Kevin Givens
19 / 29

DL Kevin Givens

Michael Conroy/AP Images
QB Sam Darnold
20 / 29

QB Sam Darnold

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP Images
WR Jauan Jennings
21 / 29

WR Jauan Jennings

Michael Conroy/AP Images
CB Jason Verrett
22 / 29

CB Jason Verrett

Michael Conroy/AP Images
TE Charlie Woerner
23 / 29

TE Charlie Woerner

AP Images
OL Colton McKivitz
24 / 29

OL Colton McKivitz

AP Images
CB Darrell Luter Jr.
25 / 29

CB Darrell Luter Jr.

Michael Conroy/AP Images
CB Darrell Luter Jr.
26 / 29

CB Darrell Luter Jr.

Michael Conroy/AP Images
S Ji'Ayir Brown
27 / 29

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Darron Cummings/AP Images
TE Brayden Willis
28 / 29

TE Brayden Willis

Darron Cummings/AP Images
WR Ronnie Bell
29 / 29

WR Ronnie Bell

Michael Conroy/AP Images
🎧 Listen In

Apple:

Spotify:

