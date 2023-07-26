Morning Report: Get to Know the 49ers Defensive Backs and Safeties

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, July 26th.
New and Notable
Brock Purdy Cleared for Training Camp 'Without Restrictions'
San Francisco 49ers veteran report day kicked off with a significant injury update to second-year quarterback Brock Purdy. The former seventh-round draft pick turned QB1 was given the green light to rejoin the 49ers in time for training camp following an offseason elbow surgery to repair his torn UCL.
"Brock is cleared and ready to go," general manager John Lynch said on Tuesday. "He's been cleared, and he is going to be without restrictions."
49ers 2023 Roster Breakdown: Defensive Backs, Safeties
Returning starters at safety Talanoa Hufanga and Tashaun Gipson Sr. are looking to build on the chemistry they established in the 49ers secondary last season. As Hufanga enters his third season with San Francisco, he's shared the importance of becoming more of a vocal leader in the 49ers locker room.
"My thing is, I'm really loud and talkative on the field, as they want me to be," Hufanga said. "I want to be better in the classroom for everybody else and be more of a teacher too. Anytime you can teach and lend a hand, I think it helps yourself as well. If I can do that, it can elevate everybody else around us as well."
49ers Place Mitch Wishnowsky on Active/Non-Football Injury List; Sign Cornerback
The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed CB Terrance Mitchell to a one-year deal and placed P Mitch Wishnowsky on the Active/Non-Football Injury List.
Mitchell (5-11, 191) was originally drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round (254th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. Throughout his eight-year NFL career with the Cowboys, Chicago Bears (2015), Kansas City Chiefs (2016-17), Cleveland Browns (2018-20), Houston Texans (2021) and Tennessee Titans (2022), he has appeared in 94 games (56 starts) and registered 305 tackles, 1.0 sack, nine interceptions, 63 passes defensed, 10 forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Mitchell has also played in four postseason contests (three starts), tallying 14 tackles and one pass defensed.
CB Terrance Mitchell to a one-year deal and placed P Mitch Wishnowsky on the Active/Non-Football Injury List.
Mitchell (5-11, 191) was originally drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round (254th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. Throughout his eight-year NFL career with the Cowboys, Chicago Bears (2015), Kansas City Chiefs (2016-17), Cleveland Browns (2018-20), Houston Texans (2021) and Tennessee Titans (2022), he has appeared in 94 games (56 starts) and registered 305 tackles, 1.0 sack, nine interceptions, 63 passes defensed, 10 forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Mitchell has also played in four postseason contests (three starts), tallying 14 tackles and one pass defensed.
Off the Field: Arik Armstead's In-N-Out Order 🍔
In-N-Out Burger is a West Coast classic, serving up hamburgers, french fries, milkshakes and other varieties of meals on their "not-so-secret" secret menu. As a California native, San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead has perfected his order from the fast food joint, a meal fit for a 290-pound NFL player.
What to Watch
Say Cheese
Check out some of the best photos of players arriving for 49ers training camp presented by SAP.
Check out some of the best pictures from the Baltimore Orioles vs. San Francisco Giants game taken by 49ers linebackers Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and Curtis Robinson.