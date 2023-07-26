Powered By

Morning Report: Get to Know the 49ers Defensive Backs and Safeties

Jul 26, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, July 26th.

New and Notable

Brock Purdy Cleared for Training Camp 'Without Restrictions'

San Francisco 49ers veteran report day kicked off with a significant injury update to second-year quarterback Brock Purdy. The former seventh-round draft pick turned QB1 was given the green light to rejoin the 49ers in time for training camp following an offseason elbow surgery to repair his torn UCL.

"Brock is cleared and ready to go," general manager John Lynch said on Tuesday. "He's been cleared, and he is going to be without restrictions."

Learn More >>>

49ers 2023 Roster Breakdown: Defensive Backs, Safeties

Returning starters at safety Talanoa Hufanga and Tashaun Gipson Sr. are looking to build on the chemistry they established in the 49ers secondary last season. As Hufanga enters his third season with San Francisco, he's shared the importance of becoming more of a vocal leader in the 49ers locker room.

"My thing is, I'm really loud and talkative on the field, as they want me to be," Hufanga said. "I want to be better in the classroom for everybody else and be more of a teacher too. Anytime you can teach and lend a hand, I think it helps yourself as well. If I can do that, it can elevate everybody else around us as well."

Learn More >>>

49ers Place Mitch Wishnowsky on Active/Non-Football Injury List; Sign Cornerback

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed CB Terrance Mitchell to a one-year deal and placed P Mitch Wishnowsky on the Active/Non-Football Injury List.

Mitchell (5-11, 191) was originally drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round (254th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. Throughout his eight-year NFL career with the Cowboys, Chicago Bears (2015), Kansas City Chiefs (2016-17), Cleveland Browns (2018-20), Houston Texans (2021) and Tennessee Titans (2022), he has appeared in 94 games (56 starts) and registered 305 tackles, 1.0 sack, nine interceptions, 63 passes defensed, 10 forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Mitchell has also played in four postseason contests (three starts), tallying 14 tackles and one pass defensed.

Learn More >>>

CB Terrance Mitchell to a one-year deal and placed P Mitch Wishnowsky on the Active/Non-Football Injury List.

Mitchell (5-11, 191) was originally drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round (254th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. Throughout his eight-year NFL career with the Cowboys, Chicago Bears (2015), Kansas City Chiefs (2016-17), Cleveland Browns (2018-20), Houston Texans (2021) and Tennessee Titans (2022), he has appeared in 94 games (56 starts) and registered 305 tackles, 1.0 sack, nine interceptions, 63 passes defensed, 10 forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Mitchell has also played in four postseason contests (three starts), tallying 14 tackles and one pass defensed.

Learn More >>>

Off the Field: Arik Armstead's In-N-Out Order 🍔

In-N-Out Burger is a West Coast classic, serving up hamburgers, french fries, milkshakes and other varieties of meals on their "not-so-secret" secret menu. As a California native, San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead has perfected his order from the fast food joint, a meal fit for a 290-pound NFL player.

Learn More >>>

What to Watch

Say Cheese

⛺Gone Camping: 49ers Players Arrive at Training Camp

Check out some of the best photos of players arriving for 49ers training camp presented by SAP.

LB Fred Warner
1 / 70

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL T.Y. McGill
2 / 70

DL T.Y. McGill

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
3 / 70

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Hayley Hom/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga, TE George Kittle
4 / 70

S Talanoa Hufanga, TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Kalia Davis
5 / 70

DL Kalia Davis

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
6 / 70

LB Curtis Robinson

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
7 / 70

OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Drake Jackson, TE Cameron Latu
8 / 70

DL Drake Jackson, TE Cameron Latu

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Trey Lance
9 / 70

QB Trey Lance

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Kevin Givens
10 / 70

DL Kevin Givens

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Cameron Latu
11 / 70

TE Cameron Latu

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
12 / 70

CB Ambry Thomas

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore, RB Elijah Mitchell
13 / 70

OL Jaylon Moore, RB Elijah Mitchell

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
14 / 70

QB Brock Purdy

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
15 / 70

DL Drake Jackson

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Spencer Burford
16 / 70

OL Spencer Burford

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
17 / 70

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
18 / 70

QB Sam Darnold

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Spencer Burford, RB Tyrion Davis-Price
19 / 70

OL Spencer Burford, RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Tayler Hawkins
20 / 70

S Tayler Hawkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
21 / 70

RB Jordan Mason

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
22 / 70

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Spencer Burford
23 / 70

OL Spencer Burford

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
24 / 70

DL Drake Jackson

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Oren Burks
25 / 70

LB Oren Burks

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Spencer Burford
26 / 70

OL Spencer Burford

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Tayler Hawkins
27 / 70

S Tayler Hawkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Javon Kinlaw
28 / 70

DL Javon Kinlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Qwuantrezz Knight
29 / 70

CB Qwuantrezz Knight

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Chris Conley
30 / 70

WR Chris Conley

Hayley Hom/49ers
WR Danny Gray
31 / 70

WR Danny Gray

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Myles Hartsfield
32 / 70

S Myles Hartsfield

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
33 / 70

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
34 / 70

CB Ambry Thomas

Kym Fortino/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky
35 / 70

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Chris Conley
36 / 70

WR Chris Conley

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
37 / 70

CB Ambry Thomas

Hayley Hom/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga, TE George Kittle
38 / 70

S Talanoa Hufanga, TE George Kittle

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
OL Jason Poe
39 / 70

OL Jason Poe

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Brayden Willis
40 / 70

TE Brayden Willis

Kym Fortino/49ers
S George Odum
41 / 70

S George Odum

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Corey Luciano
42 / 70

OL Corey Luciano

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Austin Bryant
43 / 70

DL Austin Bryant

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Trey Lance
44 / 70

QB Trey Lance

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Keith Ismael
45 / 70

OL Keith Ismael

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dee Winters
46 / 70

LB Dee Winters

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
47 / 70

DL Arik Armstead

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
48 / 70

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
49 / 70

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner, OL Colton McKivitz
50 / 70

TE Charlie Woerner, OL Colton McKivitz

Hayley Hom/49ers
S George Odum
51 / 70

S George Odum

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Kerry Hyder Jr., WR Isaiah Winstead
52 / 70

DL Kerry Hyder Jr., WR Isaiah Winstead

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
53 / 70

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
54 / 70

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III, OL Spencer Burford
55 / 70

CB Samuel Womack III, OL Spencer Burford

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
56 / 70

OL Colton McKivitz

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Danny Gray
57 / 70

WR Danny Gray

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
58 / 70

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Chris Conley
59 / 70

WR Chris Conley

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Jason Poe
60 / 70

OL Jason Poe

Hayley Hom/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
61 / 70

CB Samuel Womack III

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S George Odum
62 / 70

S George Odum

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Fred Warner
63 / 70

LB Fred Warner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
64 / 70

LS Taybor Pepper

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner, OL Colton McKivitz
65 / 70

TE Charlie Woerner, OL Colton McKivitz

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Keith Ismael
66 / 70

OL Keith Ismael

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
OL Jason Poe
67 / 70

OL Jason Poe

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
68 / 70

LB Curtis Robinson

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
K Zane Gonzalez
69 / 70

K Zane Gonzalez

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Austin Bryant
70 / 70

DL Austin Bryant

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

We Gave 49ers Linebackers a Camera at the SF Giants Game... Here’s What Happened 👀

Check out some of the best pictures from the Baltimore Orioles vs. San Francisco Giants game taken by 49ers linebackers Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and Curtis Robinson.

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
1 / 30

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Curtis Robinson/49ers
SS Brandon Crawford
2 / 30

SS Brandon Crawford

Curtis Robinson/49ers
OF Mike Yastremszki
3 / 30

OF Mike Yastremszki

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles/49ers
P Logan Webb
4 / 30

P Logan Webb

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles/49ers
Gabe Kapler, Alyssa Nakken
5 / 30

Gabe Kapler, Alyssa Nakken

Curtis Robinson/49ers
SS Brandon Crawford
6 / 30

SS Brandon Crawford

Curtis Robinson/49ers
IF J.D. Davis
7 / 30

IF J.D. Davis

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles/49ers
P Logan Webb
8 / 30

P Logan Webb

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles/49ers
P Logan Webb
9 / 30

P Logan Webb

Curtis Robinson/49ers
C Blake Sabol
10 / 30

C Blake Sabol

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles/49ers
P Logan Webb, C Patrick Bailey
11 / 30

P Logan Webb, C Patrick Bailey

Curtis Robinson/49ers
C Blake Sabol
12 / 30

C Blake Sabol

Curtis Robinson/49ers
IF Brett Wisely
13 / 30

IF Brett Wisely

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles/49ers
IF J.D. Davis
14 / 30

IF J.D. Davis

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles/49ers
P Logan Webb
15 / 30

P Logan Webb

Curtis Robinson/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
16 / 30

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Curtis Robinson/49ers
IF LaMonte Wade Jr.
17 / 30

IF LaMonte Wade Jr.

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles/49ers
IF LaMonte Wade Jr.
18 / 30

IF LaMonte Wade Jr.

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles/49ers
IF LaMonte Wade Jr.
19 / 30

IF LaMonte Wade Jr.

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles/49ers
Oracle Park
20 / 30

Oracle Park

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles/49ers
2023 San Francisco Giants
21 / 30

2023 San Francisco Giants

Curtis Robinson/49ers
P Logan Webb
22 / 30

P Logan Webb

Curtis Robinson/49ers
SS Casey Schmidt
23 / 30

SS Casey Schmidt

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles/49ers
SS Brandon Crawford
24 / 30

SS Brandon Crawford

Curtis Robinson/49ers
SS Brandon Crawford
25 / 30

SS Brandon Crawford

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles/49ers
OF Mitch Hanger
26 / 30

OF Mitch Hanger

Curtis Robinson/49ers
P Logan Webb
27 / 30

P Logan Webb

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles/49ers
C Blake Sabol
28 / 30

C Blake Sabol

Curtis Robinson/49ers
OF Mitch Haniger
29 / 30

OF Mitch Haniger

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles/49ers
C Blake Sabol
30 / 30

C Blake Sabol

Curtis Robinson/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Listen In

Listen and Subscribe

Apple:

Spotify:

Related Content

news

Morning Report: 49ers Players Get Ready for Training Camp

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Which 49ers Player Received the Highest 'Madden 24' Rating?

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Get to Know the 49ers Cornerbacks

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Previewing the 49ers Matchup vs. Baltimore Ravens

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Shanahan Shares Training Camp QB Approach

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Get to Know the 49ers Linebackers

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Previewing the 49ers Matchup vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Get to Know the 49ers Defensive Line

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Announce 2023 Training Camp Schedule

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Get to Know the 49ers Running Backs

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Previewing the 49ers Matchup vs. LA Rams

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

Advertising