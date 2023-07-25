Presented by

49ers Place Mitch Wishnowsky﻿ on Active/Non-Football Injury List; Sign Cornerback

Jul 25, 2023 at 04:20 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed CB Terrance Mitchell to a one-year deal and placed P Mitch Wishnowsky on the Active/Non-Football Injury List.

Mitchell (5-11, 191) was originally drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round (254th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. Throughout his eight-year NFL career with the Cowboys, Chicago Bears (2015), Kansas City Chiefs (2016-17), Cleveland Browns (2018-20), Houston Texans (2021) and Tennessee Titans (2022), he has appeared in 94 games (56 starts) and registered 305 tackles, 1.0 sack, nine interceptions, 63 passes defensed, 10 forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Mitchell has also played in four postseason contests (three starts), tallying 14 tackles and one pass defensed.

In 2022, Mitchell appeared in 11 games (five starts) with the Titans and finished with 39 tackles, one interception, four passes defensed and one forced fumble.

A 31-year-old native of Sacramento, CA, Mitchell attended the University of Oregon (2011-13), where he appeared in 40 games (38 starts) and registered 144 tackles, seven interceptions, 25 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

