Powered By

Morning Report: Get to Know 49ers Rookie Ji'Ayir Brown

May 02, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, May 2nd.

New and Notable

Draft Grades Are In! How Did the Experts Rate the 49ers 2023 Draft Class

The San Francisco 49ers added nine players during the 2023 NFL Draft, and in just a couple of weeks, the rookies will be in the building to officially begin their NFL journeys. Without a first or second-round pick to work with, general manager John Lynch and Head Coach Kyle Shanahan had to make strategic moves to lock down their talent over the future in the later rounds of the draft.

Learn More >>>

49ers Agree To Terms With 11 Undrafted Free Agents

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have agreed to terms with 11 undrafted rookie free agents.

Learn More >>>

5 Things to Know: Ji'Ayir Brown

The San Francisco 49ers traded up for their first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, selecting Ji'Ayir Brown from Penn State 87th overall.

Keep reading to learn more about San Francisco's newest safety.

Learn More >>>

49ers Re-Sign Wide Receiver Willie Snead IV

The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have re-signed WR Willie Snead IV to a one-year deal.

Snead IV (5-11, 195) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent on May 12, 2014.

Learn More >>>

Introducing Day 3 Draftees and 49ers Draft Recap | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power rankings updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Learn More >>>

49ers Announce Coaching Staff Moves

The San Francisco 49ers and head coach Kyle Shanahan have announced the following coaching hire/title changes

Learn More >>>

What to Watch

Say Cheese

Inside the 49ers Draft Room During the 2023 NFL Draft

Go behind the scenes with Jed York, John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan and other members of the 49ers football staff as the team makes their selections during the 2023 NFL Draft.

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
1 / 35

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Linebackers Coach Johnny Holland
2 / 35

Linebackers Coach Johnny Holland

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Front Office
3 / 35

49ers Front Office

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Dr. John York
4 / 35

Dr. John York

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks
5 / 35

Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
General Manager John Lynch
6 / 35

General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Director of College Scouting Tariq Ahmad
7 / 35

Director of College Scouting Tariq Ahmad

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
General Manager John Lynch, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
8 / 35

General Manager John Lynch, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Linebackers Coach Johnny Holland, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
9 / 35

Linebackers Coach Johnny Holland, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
General Manager John Lynch
10 / 35

General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Frank Gore
11 / 35

Frank Gore

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
General Manager John Lynch
12 / 35

General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
President of 49ers Enterprises Paraag Marathe
13 / 35

President of 49ers Enterprises Paraag Marathe

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers CEO Jed York, General Manager John Lynch, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
14 / 35

49ers CEO Jed York, General Manager John Lynch, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
General Manager John Lynch, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
15 / 35

General Manager John Lynch, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
16 / 35

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Assistant General Manager Adam Peters, General Manager John Lynch
17 / 35

Assistant General Manager Adam Peters, General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Wide Receivers Coach Leonard Hankerson, Linebackers Coach Johnny Holland
18 / 35

Wide Receivers Coach Leonard Hankerson, Linebackers Coach Johnny Holland

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Dr. John York
19 / 35

Dr. John York

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
General Manager John Lynch
20 / 35

General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CEO Jed York
21 / 35

CEO Jed York

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
General Manager John Lynch, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
22 / 35

General Manager John Lynch, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
23 / 35

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Assistant General Manager Adam Peters
24 / 35

Assistant General Manager Adam Peters

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
President of 49ers Enterprises Paraag Marathe
25 / 35

President of 49ers Enterprises Paraag Marathe

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
26 / 35

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Assistant General Manager Adam Peters, Area Scout Ryan Kessenich
27 / 35

Assistant General Manager Adam Peters, Area Scout Ryan Kessenich

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Vice President & Senior Advisor to the General Manager Keena Turner, Frank Gore
28 / 35

Vice President & Senior Advisor to the General Manager Keena Turner, Frank Gore

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
General Manager John Lynch, Director of College Scouting Tariq Ahmad
29 / 35

General Manager John Lynch, Director of College Scouting Tariq Ahmad

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Defensive Line Coach Kris Kocurek
30 / 35

Defensive Line Coach Kris Kocurek

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers CEO Jed York
31 / 35

49ers CEO Jed York

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Assistant General Manager Adam Peters, Dr. John York, General Manager John Lynch
32 / 35

Assistant General Manager Adam Peters, Dr. John York, General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
33 / 35

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Assistant Head Coach and Running Backs Coach Anthony Lynn
34 / 35

Assistant Head Coach and Running Backs Coach Anthony Lynn

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Tight End Coach Brian Fleury
35 / 35

Tight End Coach Brian Fleury

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Listen In

Listen and Subscribe

Apple:

Spotify:

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Recapping the 2023 NFL Draft

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Recapping Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Recapping Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Evaluating the Performances of the 49ers 2022 Draft Class

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Everything You Need to Know Heading into Draft Week

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Daniel Jeremiah Previews 2023 NFL Draft

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Get to Know 49ers Newest WR Chris Conley

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Get to Know the 49ers Past Fifth-Round Draftees

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Sign WR Chris Conley to a One-Year Deal

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Which Position Groups Could 49ers Target in 2023 Draft?

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Get to Know the 49ers Newest OL

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

Advertising