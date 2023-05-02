Morning Report: Get to Know 49ers Rookie Ji'Ayir Brown

New and Notable

Draft Grades Are In! How Did the Experts Rate the 49ers 2023 Draft Class

The San Francisco 49ers added nine players during the 2023 NFL Draft, and in just a couple of weeks, the rookies will be in the building to officially begin their NFL journeys. Without a first or second-round pick to work with, general manager John Lynch and Head Coach Kyle Shanahan had to make strategic moves to lock down their talent over the future in the later rounds of the draft.