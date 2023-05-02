Morning Report: Get to Know 49ers Rookie Ji'Ayir Brown

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, May 2nd.
Draft Grades Are In! How Did the Experts Rate the 49ers 2023 Draft Class
The San Francisco 49ers added nine players during the 2023 NFL Draft, and in just a couple of weeks, the rookies will be in the building to officially begin their NFL journeys. Without a first or second-round pick to work with, general manager John Lynch and Head Coach Kyle Shanahan had to make strategic moves to lock down their talent over the future in the later rounds of the draft.
49ers Agree To Terms With 11 Undrafted Free Agents
The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have agreed to terms with 11 undrafted rookie free agents.
5 Things to Know: Ji'Ayir Brown
The San Francisco 49ers traded up for their first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, selecting Ji'Ayir Brown from Penn State 87th overall.
Keep reading to learn more about San Francisco's newest safety.
49ers Re-Sign Wide Receiver Willie Snead IV
The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have re-signed WR Willie Snead IV to a one-year deal.
Snead IV (5-11, 195) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent on May 12, 2014.
Introducing Day 3 Draftees and 49ers Draft Recap | 1st & 10
49ers Announce Coaching Staff Moves
The San Francisco 49ers and head coach Kyle Shanahan have announced the following coaching hire/title changes
Say Cheese
Go behind the scenes with Jed York, John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan and other members of the 49ers football staff as the team makes their selections during the 2023 NFL Draft.