Introducing Day 3 Draftees and 49ers Draft Recap | 1st & 10

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:
- 1:13 - Initial reactions to the 49ers 2023 draft class
- 2:45 - How cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. fits in with the team
- 4:22 - What made defensive lineman Robert Beal Jr. stand out to 49ers personnel
- 5:56 - Why it was important for the 49ers to draft linebacker Dee Winters in the sixth round
- 7:24 - Discussing the 49ers draft strategy in Round 7
- 8:42 - Highlighting tight end Brayden Willis' celebration to being drafted by San Francisco
- 9:18 - Why the 49ers didn't draft any offensive linemen this year
