Morning Report: Get to Know 49ers Newest DL Austin Bryant

Four Sack Celebrations to Look Out for in 2023 👀

If you were to ask San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch or head coach Kyle Shanahan the foundation of their defense, it's likely both would single out the defensive line. Each level of the defensive unit plays an important role, but it all starts with a dominant pass rush literally putting the pressure on opposing quarterbacks. That's why it's no surprise one of the top priorities of the 49ers brass this offseason was to further bolster the defensive front, and they delivered on that, signing free agent defensive linemen Javon Hargrave from the Philadelphia Eagles and Clelin Ferrell from the Las Vegas Raiders.