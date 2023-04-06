Powered By

Morning Report: Get to Know 49ers Newest DL Austin Bryant

Apr 06, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, April 6th.

New and Notable

5 Things to Know: Austin Bryant

During the second week of free agency, the San Francisco 49ers signed Austin Bryant to a one-year deal.

In Bryant's four years at Clemson University, the defensive lineman recorded 153 tackles, 20.0 sacks, four passes defended, two forced fumbles, and one interception in 51 games (29 starts). He earned outstanding defensive player honors in the CFP Semifinal in 2018 and helped the Tigers win two CFP National Championships (2016 and 2018).

Brock Purdy Talks Offseason Surgery and Recovery with 'Robotic Arm'

Despite an initial delay to his offseason surgery, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is officially on the road to recovery. The 49ers seventh-round draft pick suffered a season-ending UCL tear in his throwing arm during the NFC Championship Game versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Purdy was originally scheduled to undergo his repair surgery in late February, but swelling and inflammation to the arm pushed his procedure back to the start of the next month.

Four Sack Celebrations to Look Out for in 2023 👀

If you were to ask San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch or head coach Kyle Shanahan the foundation of their defense, it's likely both would single out the defensive line. Each level of the defensive unit plays an important role, but it all starts with a dominant pass rush literally putting the pressure on opposing quarterbacks. That's why it's no surprise one of the top priorities of the 49ers brass this offseason was to further bolster the defensive front, and they delivered on that, signing free agent defensive linemen Javon Hargrave from the Philadelphia Eagles and Clelin Ferrell from the Las Vegas Raiders.

Off the Field: Deebo Samuel Plays NBA 2K23 as Himself on Twitch 🎮

Deebo Samuel has found a way to stay competitive and interact with the Faithful in his downtime.

When the San Francisco 49ers wide receiver isn't putting in work on the field, he's likely eGaming. He often also livestreams his gaming sessions on Twitch, an interactive livestreaming service where streamers can connect directly with their audience.

What to Watch

Say Cheese

49ers 2022 Photographer Spotlight: Victor Aquino

Look back at some of 49ers photographer Victor Aquino's best photos from the 2022 NFL season.

WR Danny Gray
1 / 41

WR Danny Gray

Victor Aquino/49ers
Patrick Willis
2 / 41

Patrick Willis

Victor Aquino/49ers
Sourdough Sam
3 / 41

Sourdough Sam

Victor Aquino/49ers
S George Odum
4 / 41

S George Odum

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
5 / 41

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
6 / 41

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
7 / 41

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
8 / 41

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
Sourdough Sam
9 / 41

Sourdough Sam

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
10 / 41

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
Frankie J
11 / 41

Frankie J

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Defense
12 / 41

49ers Defense

Victor Aquino/49ers
Jabbawockeez
13 / 41

Jabbawockeez

Victor Aquino/49ers
Jabbawockeez
14 / 41

Jabbawockeez

Victor Aquino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
15 / 41

LB Fred Warner

Victor Aquino/49ers
Baby Bash
16 / 41

Baby Bash

Victor Aquino/49ers
Jabbawockeez
17 / 41

Jabbawockeez

Victor Aquino/49ers
Jerry Rice
18 / 41

Jerry Rice

Victor Aquino/49ers
Niner Noise
19 / 41

Niner Noise

Victor Aquino/49ers
Jerry Rice
20 / 41

Jerry Rice

Victor Aquino/49ers
Jesse Sapolu
21 / 41

Jesse Sapolu

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Amp Squad
22 / 41

49ers Amp Squad

Victor Aquino/49ers
Levi's® Stadium
23 / 41

Levi's® Stadium

Victor Aquino/49ers
Gabe Kapler
24 / 41

Gabe Kapler

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Tailgate
25 / 41

49ers Tailgate

Victor Aquino/49ers
Jesse Sapolu
26 / 41

Jesse Sapolu

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
27 / 41

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
Baby Bash, Frankie J
28 / 41

Baby Bash, Frankie J

Victor Aquino/49ers
Dr DisRespect
29 / 41

Dr DisRespect

Victor Aquino/49ers
Levi's® Stadium
30 / 41

Levi's® Stadium

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
31 / 41

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
Jesse Sapolu
32 / 41

Jesse Sapolu

Victor Aquino/49ers
Sourdough Sam
33 / 41

Sourdough Sam

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
34 / 41

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
35 / 41

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
Santa
36 / 41

Santa

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
37 / 41

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
38 / 41

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
Gabe Kapler
39 / 41

Gabe Kapler

Victor Aquino/49ers
Levi's® Stadium
40 / 41

Levi's® Stadium

Victor Aquino/49ers
Hunter Pence
41 / 41

Hunter Pence

Victor Aquino/49ers
2022 in Review: Best of 49ers Catches

Look back at some of the best catches throughout the 2022 season.

WR Deebo Samuel
1 / 44

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
2 / 44

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
3 / 44

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
4 / 44

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
5 / 44

TE Ross Dwelley

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Tyler Kroft
6 / 44

TE Tyler Kroft

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
7 / 44

RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
8 / 44

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
9 / 44

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
10 / 44

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
11 / 44

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
12 / 44

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
13 / 44

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
14 / 44

DL Drake Jackson

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
15 / 44

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
16 / 44

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
17 / 44

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
18 / 44

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
19 / 44

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
20 / 44

DL Drake Jackson

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
21 / 44

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
22 / 44

S Talanoa Hufanga

Ben Wardern/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
23 / 44

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
24 / 44

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
25 / 44

TE Ross Dwelley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
26 / 44

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
27 / 44

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
28 / 44

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
29 / 44

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
30 / 44

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Ben Warden/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
31 / 44

TE Ross Dwelley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
32 / 44

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
33 / 44

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
34 / 44

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
35 / 44

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
36 / 44

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
37 / 44

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
38 / 44

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
39 / 44

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
40 / 44

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
41 / 44

TE George Kittle

Ben Warden/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
42 / 44

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
43 / 44

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
44 / 44

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
