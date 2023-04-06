Morning Report: Get to Know 49ers Newest DL Austin Bryant

Good Morning Faithful,
5 Things to Know: Austin Bryant
During the second week of free agency, the San Francisco 49ers signed Austin Bryant to a one-year deal.
In Bryant's four years at Clemson University, the defensive lineman recorded 153 tackles, 20.0 sacks, four passes defended, two forced fumbles, and one interception in 51 games (29 starts). He earned outstanding defensive player honors in the CFP Semifinal in 2018 and helped the Tigers win two CFP National Championships (2016 and 2018).
Brock Purdy Talks Offseason Surgery and Recovery with 'Robotic Arm'
Despite an initial delay to his offseason surgery, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is officially on the road to recovery. The 49ers seventh-round draft pick suffered a season-ending UCL tear in his throwing arm during the NFC Championship Game versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Purdy was originally scheduled to undergo his repair surgery in late February, but swelling and inflammation to the arm pushed his procedure back to the start of the next month.
Four Sack Celebrations to Look Out for in 2023 👀
If you were to ask San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch or head coach Kyle Shanahan the foundation of their defense, it's likely both would single out the defensive line. Each level of the defensive unit plays an important role, but it all starts with a dominant pass rush literally putting the pressure on opposing quarterbacks. That's why it's no surprise one of the top priorities of the 49ers brass this offseason was to further bolster the defensive front, and they delivered on that, signing free agent defensive linemen Javon Hargrave from the Philadelphia Eagles and Clelin Ferrell from the Las Vegas Raiders.
Off the Field: Deebo Samuel Plays NBA 2K23 as Himself on Twitch 🎮
Deebo Samuel has found a way to stay competitive and interact with the Faithful in his downtime.
When the San Francisco 49ers wide receiver isn't putting in work on the field, he's likely eGaming. He often also livestreams his gaming sessions on Twitch, an interactive livestreaming service where streamers can connect directly with their audience.
