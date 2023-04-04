Off the Field: Deebo Samuel Plays NBA 2K23 as Himself on Twitch 🎮

Samuel was introduced to the NBA 2K game in 2019, his rookie year. Before discovering NBA 2K, he wasn't much of an eGamer.

"My partner was playing the game and when I was watching him play I was like, 'this game actually looks fun,'" Samuel said. "I had never played the game... Whenever I leave work now that's all I'm doing."

Growing up, Samuel not only had dreams of playing in the NFL, but he also wanted to be a basketball player. If he made it to the NBA, Samuel said that his game would most model Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell.