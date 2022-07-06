Morning Report: Fred Warner Drives Pace Car at NASCAR Race

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, July 6.
New and Notable
Off the Field: Fred Warner Drives NASCAR Track at Sonoma Raceway 🏁
On Sunday, June 12, San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner hit the track as the honorary pace car driver for the Toyota/Save Mart 350, one of seven events a part of the NASCAR Cup Series at Sonoma Raceway.
"I can't wait to do this," Warner said. "I've always enjoyed NASCAR and to get the opportunity to lead the field around an awesome raceway like Sonoma is going to be one of the highlights of my life."
Read More >>>
Previa del Campamento de Entrenamiento 2022: Línea Ofensiva
Es momento de dar un vistazo a los jugadores que protegen al mariscal y que con su gran esfuerzo hacen que una ofensiva sea exitosa. En nuestros artículos previos ya analizamos prácticamente todas las posiciones en la ofensiva de los San Francisco 49ers, mientras esperamos la llegada del 26 de julio, fecha de inicio del Training Camp 2022 para los 49ers.
Pero antes de pasar a las posiciones defensivas en los futuros artículos, aún falta ver una de las unidades más importantes en el ataque, la línea ofensiva. Los 49ers perdieron piezas claves de su línea ofensiva esta temporada baja con la partida de Laken Tomlinson a los New York Jets en la agencia libre y el retiro de Alex Mack. Sin embargo, llegaron jugadores jóvenes muy interesantes para reforzar la línea ofensiva. Con ellos y los veteranos que ya estaban en el equipo, los 49ers siguen teniendo muchas piezas para formar una sólida línea ofensiva. En total cuentan con 15 jugadores que tienen la importantísima misión de proteger al mariscal y abrir huecos para los corredores.
Lee Mas >>>
2022 Training Camp Preview: Cornerbacks
This offseason, one of San Francisco's biggest goals was to add an elite cornerback that can match up with the league's top receivers. The team's goal was met with the signing of Charvarius Ward.
"Our guys have a chance to be really good," defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans said during the 49ers mandatory minicamp practices.
"I like where we are... It's going to be great to see those guys coming into (training) camp when it's real football and time to take off," Ryans added of his cornerbacks. "I'm excited for where they are and they can still improve. It's going to be exciting to watch."
Read More >>>
In the Community
For the team's ninth-annual Community Day, 49ers staff assembled 400 kits of green and eco-friendly cleaning products for socioeconomically disadvantaged families in Santa Clara.