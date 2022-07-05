Off the Field: Fred Warner Drives NASCAR Track at Sonoma Raceway 🏁

On Sunday, June 12, San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner hit the track as the honorary pace car driver for the Toyota/Save Mart 350, one of seven events a part of the NASCAR Cup Series at Sonoma Raceway.
Warner tackled the 10-turn road course driving the official Toyota Camry pace car, which led the 40-car NASCAR race.
Celebrities across the sports world were spotted at the contest. The All-Pro linebacker kicked off the event with WWE Superstars Nikki and Brie Bella ahead of the nearly 219-mile race.
"I can't wait to do this," Warner said. "I've always enjoyed NASCAR and to get the opportunity to lead the field around an awesome raceway like Sonoma is going to be one of the highlights of my life."
Beside the track, Warner got to spend time with the Faithful and take selfies with fans, representing the 49ers nearly 80 miles away from Levi's® Stadium!