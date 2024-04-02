Morning Report: Experts' Predictions on the 49ers First Round Draft Pick 🗞️

New and Notable

2024 Mock Draft Monday 1.0: The 49ers Are Back in the First Round

Happy draft month to all who celebrate! As we saw over the course of the last few weeks, the San Francisco 49ers were incredibly active in the free agent market, adding 11 new players to the roster since the start of the new league year along with a number of extensions and re-signings. A majority of the new acquisitions came on the defensive side of the ball, with a special emphasis on the front seven, but San Francisco did also round out its quarterback room and bolster the offensive line.