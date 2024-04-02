 Skip to main content
Morning Report: Experts' Predictions on the 49ers First Round Draft Pick 🗞️

Apr 02, 2024 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, April 2nd.

New and Notable

2024 Mock Draft Monday 1.0: The 49ers Are Back in the First Round

Happy draft month to all who celebrate! As we saw over the course of the last few weeks, the San Francisco 49ers were incredibly active in the free agent market, adding 11 new players to the roster since the start of the new league year along with a number of extensions and re-signings. A majority of the new acquisitions came on the defensive side of the ball, with a special emphasis on the front seven, but San Francisco did also round out its quarterback room and bolster the offensive line.

5 Things to Know: 49ers Newest Defensive Linemen

The 49ers spent a majority of their free agency efforts reconstructing their defensive line, and San Francisco's front four will have a new look in the upcoming season.

The departures of defensive linemen Arik Armstead, Chase Young, Clelin Ferrell, Javon Kinlaw and Sebastian Joseph-Day also came with the signings of four new players at the beginning of the new league year. The team agreed to deals with Leonard FloydYetur Gross-MatosJordan Elliott and re-signed five-year veteran Kevin Givens. The 49ers also picked up free agents Raymond Johnson III and Earnest Brown IV earlier in February.

Off the Field: The Kittles Support Caitlin Clark, Iowa Hawkeyes in March Madness 💛

A chance to see the Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team has been a hot ticket in the NCAA March Madness tournament. Celebrities such as basketball Hall of Famer Lynette Woodard, former WNBA player Maya Moore, MLB Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan, rapper Travis Scott and Jake from State Farm have traveled to Iowa City to watch the black and gold in action.

Burks Shouts Out Warner as 'One of the Best Linebackers in the Game'

The San Francisco 49ers have had a number of players coming and going during these first two weeks of free agency. Among the list of players beginning a new chapter of their careers elsewhere is seventh-year pro Oren Burks. The linebacker was brought in at the conclusion of the 2021 season and spent the last couple years with the red and gold. Last week, he put pen to paper on a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

📽 What to Watch

Say Cheese 📸

49ers 2023 Photographer Spotlight: Austin Ginn 📸

Look back at some of the best San Francisco 49ers photos from Austin Ginn throughout the 2023 season.

TE George Kittle
1 / 27

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
San Francisco 49ers
2 / 27

San Francisco 49ers

Austin Ginn/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
3 / 27

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Austin Ginn/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
4 / 27

RB Christian McCaffrey

Austin Ginn/49ers
Levi's® Stadium
5 / 27

Levi's® Stadium

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
6 / 27

LB Dre Greenlaw

Austin Ginn/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
7 / 27

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings, FB Kyle Juszczyk
8 / 27

WR Jauan Jennings, FB Kyle Juszczyk

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
9 / 27

WR Deebo Samuel

Austin Ginn/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
10 / 27

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Austin Ginn/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz, LB Dee Winters
11 / 27

OL Colton McKivitz, LB Dee Winters

Austin Ginn/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
12 / 27

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Fred Warner
13 / 27

LB Fred Warner

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE George Kittle
14 / 27

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
15 / 27

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Fred Warner
16 / 27

LB Fred Warner

Austin Ginn/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga, WR Deebo Samuel
17 / 27

S Talanoa Hufanga, WR Deebo Samuel

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE George Kittle
18 / 27

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
19 / 27

CB Ambry Thomas

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Fred Warner, CB Kemon Hall
20 / 27

LB Fred Warner, CB Kemon Hall

Austin Ginn/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell, FB Kyle Juszczyk
21 / 27

RB Elijah Mitchell, FB Kyle Juszczyk

Austin Ginn/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, RB Jordan Mason
22 / 27

QB Brock Purdy, RB Jordan Mason

Austin Ginn/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga, LB Fred Warner
23 / 27

S Talanoa Hufanga, LB Fred Warner

Austin Ginn/49ers
CB Darrell Luter Jr.
24 / 27

CB Darrell Luter Jr.

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Fred Warner, TE George Kittle
25 / 27

LB Fred Warner, TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
26 / 27

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE George Kittle
27 / 27

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
Happy Birthday to John Taylor!

Hall of Famer John Taylor celebrates his birthday on  March 31.

WR John Taylor
1 / 16

WR John Taylor

49ers
WR John Taylor
2 / 16

WR John Taylor

Bill Fox/49ers
WR John Taylor
3 / 16

WR John Taylor

Michael Zagaris/49ers
WR John Taylor
4 / 16

WR John Taylor

Michael Zagaris/49ers
John Taylor, Joe Montana, Jerry Rice
5 / 16

John Taylor, Joe Montana, Jerry Rice

49ers
WR John Taylor
6 / 16

WR John Taylor

Greg Trott/49ers
WR John Taylor
7 / 16

WR John Taylor

Michael Zagaris/49ers
WR John Taylor
8 / 16

WR John Taylor

49ers
WR John Taylor
9 / 16

WR John Taylor

49ers
WR John Taylor
10 / 16

WR John Taylor

Michael Zagaris/49ers
WR John Taylor
11 / 16

WR John Taylor

Bill Fox/49ers
WR John Taylor
12 / 16

WR John Taylor

Michael Zagaris/49ers
WR John Taylor
13 / 16

WR John Taylor

49ers
WR John Taylor
14 / 16

WR John Taylor

Lois Bernstein/AP Images
WR John Taylor
15 / 16

WR John Taylor

49ers
WR John Taylor
16 / 16

WR John Taylor

49ers
Happy Birthday to Jimmy Johnson!

Hall of Famer Jimmy Johnson celebrates his birthday on March 31.

49ers Legend Jimmy Johnson
1 / 8

49ers Legend Jimmy Johnson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Legend Jimmy Johnson
2 / 8

49ers Legend Jimmy Johnson

Michael Zagaris/49ers
CB Bruce Taylor, DE Cedrick Hardman, CB Jimmy Johnson
3 / 8

CB Bruce Taylor, DE Cedrick Hardman, CB Jimmy Johnson

Michael Zagaris/49ers
49ers Legend Jimmy Johnson
4 / 8

49ers Legend Jimmy Johnson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Legend Jimmy Johnson
5 / 8

49ers Legend Jimmy Johnson

Michael Zagaris/49ers
49ers Legend Jimmy Johnson
6 / 8

49ers Legend Jimmy Johnson

NFL/AP Images
Hall of Famers Eddie DeBartolo Jr., Charles Haley, Jerry Rice, Steve Young, Jimmy Johnson, Ronnie Lott, Dave Wilcox
7 / 8

Hall of Famers Eddie DeBartolo Jr., Charles Haley, Jerry Rice, Steve Young, Jimmy Johnson, Ronnie Lott, Dave Wilcox

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Legend Jimmy Johnson
8 / 8

49ers Legend Jimmy Johnson

49ers
49ers 2023 Photographer Spotlight: Victor Aquino 📸

Look back at some of the best San Francisco 49ers photos from Victor Aquino throughout the 2023 season.

Levi's® Stadium
1 / 26

Levi's® Stadium

Victor Aquino/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
2 / 26

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
3 / 26

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
Levi's® Stadium
4 / 26

Levi's® Stadium

Victor Aquino/49ers
DL Chase Young
5 / 26

DL Chase Young

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
6 / 26

49ers Gold Rush

Victor Aquino/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
7 / 26

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
8 / 26

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
Usher, Alicia Keys
9 / 26

Usher, Alicia Keys

Victor Aquino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
10 / 26

S Talanoa Hufanga

Victor Aquino/49ers
TikTok Family The Aguilars
11 / 26

TikTok Family The Aguilars

Victor Aquino/49ers
SBLVIII Halftime Performance
12 / 26

SBLVIII Halftime Performance

Victor Aquino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Special Teams
13 / 26

San Francisco 49ers Special Teams

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
14 / 26

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
Diego Preciado
15 / 26

Diego Preciado

Victor Aquino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
16 / 26

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Victor Aquino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey
17 / 26

QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
18 / 26

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
Sourdough Sam
19 / 26

Sourdough Sam

Victor Aquino/49ers
Levi's® Stadium
20 / 26

Levi's® Stadium

Victor Aquino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
21 / 26

RB Christian McCaffrey

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
22 / 26

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
Frank Gore, Bryant Young
23 / 26

Frank Gore, Bryant Young

Victor Aquino/49ers
Levi's Stadium
24 / 26

Levi's Stadium

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
25 / 26

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
26 / 26

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
