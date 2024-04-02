Morning Report: Experts' Predictions on the 49ers First Round Draft Pick 🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, April 2nd.
New and Notable
2024 Mock Draft Monday 1.0: The 49ers Are Back in the First Round
Happy draft month to all who celebrate! As we saw over the course of the last few weeks, the San Francisco 49ers were incredibly active in the free agent market, adding 11 new players to the roster since the start of the new league year along with a number of extensions and re-signings. A majority of the new acquisitions came on the defensive side of the ball, with a special emphasis on the front seven, but San Francisco did also round out its quarterback room and bolster the offensive line.
5 Things to Know: 49ers Newest Defensive Linemen
The 49ers spent a majority of their free agency efforts reconstructing their defensive line, and San Francisco's front four will have a new look in the upcoming season.
The departures of defensive linemen Arik Armstead, Chase Young, Clelin Ferrell, Javon Kinlaw and Sebastian Joseph-Day also came with the signings of four new players at the beginning of the new league year. The team agreed to deals with Leonard Floyd, Yetur Gross-Matos, Jordan Elliott and re-signed five-year veteran Kevin Givens. The 49ers also picked up free agents Raymond Johnson III and Earnest Brown IV earlier in February.
Off the Field: The Kittles Support Caitlin Clark, Iowa Hawkeyes in March Madness 💛
A chance to see the Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team has been a hot ticket in the NCAA March Madness tournament. Celebrities such as basketball Hall of Famer Lynette Woodard, former WNBA player Maya Moore, MLB Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan, rapper Travis Scott and Jake from State Farm have traveled to Iowa City to watch the black and gold in action.
Burks Shouts Out Warner as 'One of the Best Linebackers in the Game'
The San Francisco 49ers have had a number of players coming and going during these first two weeks of free agency. Among the list of players beginning a new chapter of their careers elsewhere is seventh-year pro Oren Burks. The linebacker was brought in at the conclusion of the 2021 season and spent the last couple years with the red and gold. Last week, he put pen to paper on a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.
