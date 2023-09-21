Morning Report: Everything You Need to Know for Giants vs. 49ers

New and Notable

What the Giants and 49ers are Saying Ahead of the Week 3 Matchup

"You have to jam pack installs and your days all together," said 49ers quarterback ﻿Brock Purdy﻿. "You have two days really. For us, really today, you do your base, first, second down and third down, put it all together, go through a couple walkthroughs and meetings. You're just trying to pack everything in within a couple days and then be able to get your body right to play on Thursday. "