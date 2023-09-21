Morning Report: Everything You Need to Know for Giants vs. 49ers

Good Morning Faithful,
What the Giants and 49ers are Saying Ahead of the Week 3 Matchup
"You have to jam pack installs and your days all together," said 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. "You have two days really. For us, really today, you do your base, first, second down and third down, put it all together, go through a couple walkthroughs and meetings. You're just trying to pack everything in within a couple days and then be able to get your body right to play on Thursday. "
The Faithful Factor: How Home Field Advantage Impacts the 49ers Success
As Levi's® Stadium enters its 10th anniversary, the proud home of the San Francisco 49ers has grown to become one of the toughest places for opponents to play. And while the past decade has seen its share of ups and downs for the 49ers, one constant has remained – the unwavering support of the Faithful.
What to Expect from Giants vs. 49ers: Oppositional Research 💪
The Giants first two weeks of the 2023 season have already been filled with its share of high highs and low lows. Their year began with a 40-0 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on "Sunday Night Football." Then in Week 2, the Giants completed the biggest comeback in the Super Bowl era, working their way back from a 20-0 deficit at the half to win the ball game 31-28.
5 Things to Look Out for During the 49ers Latino Heritage Night Game
In the San Francisco 49ers home opener against the New York Giants, the team will celebrate Latino Heritage Month.
Each year, Americans observe National Latino Heritage Month from September 15th to October 15th by recognizing the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America. Under the primetime "Thursday Night Football" lights, the 49ers will commemorate Latino culture and history with special content and unique in-game activations.
Ways to Watch and Listen: New York Giants vs. San Francisco 49ers (Week 3)
The San Francisco 49ers debut in front of the faithful at Levi's® Stadium for the first time this season against the New York Giants. The Week 3 matchup is set to kick off at 5:15 pm PT on Thursday, September 21. Here are all the ways to follow the game.
What to Watch
Say Cheese
View photos of 49ers fans during the team's second game of the season against the Los Angeles Rams, presented by Intel.
