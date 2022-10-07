Powered By

Morning Report: Everything you Need to Know About the Panthers

Oct 07, 2022 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, October 7th.

New and Notable

How the 49ers Match Up Against Panthers: Oppositional Research 💪

The time has come for the San Francisco 49ers take their trip to the East Coast where the team will take on back-to-back road games. San Francisco will first be matched up against the Carolina Panthers and the 49ers will look to notch their first win away from home.

Moore is the Next Man Up on the 49ers O-Line; Thursday Injury Updates

San Francisco's starting offensive line has been met with a great deal of adversity early in the year with a key player being sidelined well before the first 2022 regular season game. In spite of new setbacks, the line continues find reinforcements from its young talent.

Four Downs: 49ers Players Who Must Step Up vs. Panthers

The San Francisco 49ers are on the road again, this time against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The 49ers look to notch their first road win this season after securing their second victory overall against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4 at Levi's® Stadium.

What To Watch

In Case You Missed It

5 Things to Know: Nick Bosa

Nick Bosa, a first-year team captain, is in his fourth NFL season since being drafted by the 49ers in 2019. The defensive lineman has appeared in 35 games over three seasons in San Francisco, notching 105 combined tackles, 37 tackles for loss, 24.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 3 passes defended and one interception he returned for 46 yards.

This Day in The Bay

October 7, 1956

On this day, Gordy Soltau kicked four field goals in the 49ers 33-30 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

