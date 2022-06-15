Morning Report: Everything You Need to Know about the 49ers Rookies

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, June 15.
New and Notable
2022 Training Camp Preview: Rookies
The San Francisco 49ers will enter training camp with a number of 22 total rookies. Nine of the 22 were drafted in April and the other 13 are undrafted free agents. At the end of the 2022 NFL Draft, league experts set high expectations on the rookies, designating as high as A and B grades for the 49ers selections. Throughout the offseason, rookies will compete to see who will make the final 53-man roster out of the total 90 currently on the team.
Drake Jackson was selected by the 49ers in the second round (61st overall) of this year's NFL Draft out of Southern California. He appeared in 28 games (26 starts) in three years (2019-21) and registered 103 tackles, 25.0 tackles for loss, 4 passes defended, 2 interceptions, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery. In 2019 and 2021, Jackson earned Second-Team All-Pac-12 honors.
Mandatory Minicamp Showcases Growth in Young 49ers Talent
The San Francisco 49ers squad reunited for the first time for mandatory minicamp practices that took place June 7-8. As the team hit the field at the SAP Performance Facility, many coaches and veteran players noticed a great amount of growth and confidence in young players and rookies while they prepared for training camp.
Off the Field: 49ers Throw First Pitch at SF Giants Game ⚾️
To kick off the San Francisco Giants rivalry series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, linebackers Dre Greenlaw, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, Fred Warner and Azeez Al-Shaair were honored attendees at Oracle Park.
In addition to throwing the first pitch, the linebacker group attended the Giants batting practice, received custom jerseys and tested their turntable skills with resident DJ, DJ Umami.
Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw, Azeez Al-Shaair and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles were in attendance at the San Francisco Giants game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park.