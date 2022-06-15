Powered By

Morning Report: Everything You Need to Know about the 49ers Rookies

Jun 15, 2022 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, June 15.

New and Notable

2022 Training Camp Preview: Rookies

The San Francisco 49ers will enter training camp with a number of 22 total rookies. Nine of the 22 were drafted in April and the other 13 are undrafted free agents. At the end of the 2022 NFL Draft, league experts set high expectations on the rookies, designating as high as A and B grades for the 49ers selections. Throughout the offseason, rookies will compete to see who will make the final 53-man roster out of the total 90 currently on the team.

Drake Jackson was selected by the 49ers in the second round (61st overall) of this year's NFL Draft out of Southern California. He appeared in 28 games (26 starts) in three years (2019-21) and registered 103 tackles, 25.0 tackles for loss, 4 passes defended, 2 interceptions, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery. In 2019 and 2021, Jackson earned Second-Team All-Pac-12 honors.

Read More >>>

Mandatory Minicamp Showcases Growth in Young 49ers Talent

The San Francisco 49ers squad reunited for the first time for mandatory minicamp practices that took place June 7-8. As the team hit the field at the SAP Performance Facility, many coaches and veteran players noticed a great amount of growth and confidence in young players and rookies while they prepared for training camp.

Read More >>>

Off the Field: 49ers Throw First Pitch at SF Giants Game ⚾️

To kick off the San Francisco Giants rivalry series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, linebackers Dre Greenlaw, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, Fred Warner and Azeez Al-Shaair were honored attendees at Oracle Park.

In addition to throwing the first pitch, the linebacker group attended the Giants batting practice, received custom jerseys and tested their turntable skills with resident DJ, DJ Umami.

Read More >>>

49ers Linebackers Attend Giants vs. Dodgers Game #BeatLA

Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw, Azeez Al-Shaair and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles were in attendance at the San Francisco Giants game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park.

LB Fred Warner
1 / 25

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
2 / 25

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw, LB Fred Warner, LB Azeez Al-Shaair
3 / 25

LB Dre Greenlaw, LB Fred Warner, LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
4 / 25

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
5 / 25

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner, LB Azeez Al-Shaair, LB Dre Greenlaw
6 / 25

LB Fred Warner, LB Azeez Al-Shaair, LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
7 / 25

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
8 / 25

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
9 / 25

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB Azeez Al-Shaair
10 / 25

LB Fred Warner, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw, LB Azeez Al-Shaair, LB Fred Warner, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
11 / 25

LB Dre Greenlaw, LB Azeez Al-Shaair, LB Fred Warner, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
12 / 25

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
13 / 25

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair, LB Fred Warner, LB Dre Greenlaw
14 / 25

LB Azeez Al-Shaair, LB Fred Warner, LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
15 / 25

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB Azeez Al-Shaair, LB Fred Warner, LB Dre Greenlaw
16 / 25

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB Azeez Al-Shaair, LB Fred Warner, LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair, LB Fred Warner, LB Dre Greenlaw
17 / 25

LB Azeez Al-Shaair, LB Fred Warner, LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair, LB Fred Warner
18 / 25

LB Azeez Al-Shaair, LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
19 / 25

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, Giants Shortstop Brandon Crawford
20 / 25

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, Giants Shortstop Brandon Crawford

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
21 / 25

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB Dre Greenlaw, LB Fred Warner
22 / 25

LB Azeez Al-Shaair, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB Dre Greenlaw, LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair, LB Fred Warner, LB Dre Greenlaw
23 / 25

LB Azeez Al-Shaair, LB Fred Warner, LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
24 / 25

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
25 / 25

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

In the Community

Related Content

news

Morning Report: 49ers Linebackers Make an Appearance at SF Giants Game

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Recapping 49ers Mandatory Minicamp

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Conclude 2022 Mandatory Minicamp

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Kick Off Mandatory Minicamp

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Rookies Recall Draft Day Memories

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Frank Gore Retires a Niner, 49ers Sign 2022 Draft Class

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Players and Coaches Evaluate the Start of OTAs

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Sign Tight End to a One-Year Deal

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Announce Preseason Schedule

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Dwight Clark Legacy Series

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Host Rookie Minicamp

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

Advertising