Morning Report: Everything You Need to Know about the 49ers Rookies

2022 Training Camp Preview: Rookies

The San Francisco 49ers will enter training camp with a number of 22 total rookies. Nine of the 22 were drafted in April and the other 13 are undrafted free agents. At the end of the 2022 NFL Draft, league experts set high expectations on the rookies, designating as high as A and B grades for the 49ers selections. Throughout the offseason, rookies will compete to see who will make the final 53-man roster out of the total 90 currently on the team.