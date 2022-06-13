Off the Field: 49ers Throw First Pitch at SF Giants Game ⚾️

Jun 13, 2022 at 02:00 PM
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

To kick off the San Francisco Giants rivalry series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, linebackers Dre Greenlaw, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, Fred Warner and Azeez Al-Shaair were honored attendees at Oracle Park.

The 49ers starting linebackers trio took the mound together to throw the ceremonial first pitch on Friday, June 10. Behind home plate, Giants manager Gabe Kapler and players Joc Pederson and Brandon Crawford stepped in as catchers.

In addition to throwing the first pitch, the linebacker group attended the Giants batting practice, received custom jerseys and tested their turntable skills with resident DJ, DJ Umami.

Before the Giants took the field, Warner revealed a secret talent of his by showing off his juggling skills.

Greenlaw, Flannigan-Fowles, Warner and Al-Shaair danced the night away to 49ers anthems as the Giants took the first game of a three-game series against the first-place Dodgers by the score of 7-2 in their battle to #BeatLA.

49ers Linebackers Attend Giants vs. Dodgers Game #BeatLA

Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw, Azeez Al-Shaair and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles were in attendance at the San Francisco Giants game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park.

