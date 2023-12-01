Morning Report: Everything You Need to Know About #SFvsPHI 🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, December 1st.
New and Notable
Brock Purdy's Return to Philadelphia; Armstead Out for a Second-Straight Practice
Second-year quarterback Brock Purdy is treating the San Francisco 49ers Week 13 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles like any other business trip. The outside noise surrounding the upcoming NFC Championship Game rematch may say otherwise but the stakes at hand are already high enough without adding in any carryover of sentiment from these two teams' late January meeting.
Quote Roundup: 49ers Players Share the Stories Behind their Cleats
This Sunday, San Francisco 49ers players and coaches are set to showcase their passions beyond the game through personalized footwear. Over 40 team members are participating in the NFL's 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign and will be representing a diverse array of nonprofits.
Ways to Watch: San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Week 13)
Watch the Game on TV: FOX
- Broadcasters: Kevin Burkhardt (Play-by-Play), Greg Olsen (Color Analyst), Erin Andrews (Sideline Reporter) and Tom Rinaldi (Sideline Reporter)
See where the 49ers vs. Eagles matchup will be available via local FOX stations, courtesy of 506sports.com
Christian McCaffrey Wins FedEx Ground Player of Week 12
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has gone four-for-four in FedEx Player of the Week award nominations in 2023 after claiming the honor for his performance in Week 12. His previous three wins came in Weeks 1, 2 and 4. The seventh-year pro recorded 19 carries for 114 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in addition to five catches for 25 yards in the 49ers 31-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Thanksgiving night.
Off the Field: Javon Hargrave Inducted to MEAC Hall of Fame 🏆
Congratulations are in order for San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, who will be inducted into the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Hall of Fame.
"This year's class highlights some of the MEAC's best in the spirit of competition," Commissioner Sonja Stills said in a statement. "These talented former student-athletes, coaches and administrators have demonstrated a prominent level of representation of their institutions and the conference during and after their years of collegiate competition. These five inductees are exemplary representatives of the MEAC, and it is an honor to welcome them as our newest members to the Hall of Fame."
