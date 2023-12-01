Powered By

Morning Report: Everything You Need to Know About #SFvsPHI 🗞️

Dec 01, 2023 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, December 1st.

New and Notable

Brock Purdy's Return to Philadelphia; Armstead Out for a Second-Straight Practice

Second-year quarterback Brock Purdy is treating the San Francisco 49ers Week 13 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles like any other business trip. The outside noise surrounding the upcoming NFC Championship Game rematch may say otherwise but the stakes at hand are already high enough without adding in any carryover of sentiment from these two teams' late January meeting. 

Quote Roundup: 49ers Players Share the Stories Behind their Cleats

This Sunday, San Francisco 49ers players and coaches are set to showcase their passions beyond the game through personalized footwear. Over 40 team members are participating in the NFL's 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign and will be representing a diverse array of nonprofits.

Ways to Watch: San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Week 13)

Watch the Game on TV: FOX

  • Broadcasters: Kevin Burkhardt (Play-by-Play), Greg Olsen (Color Analyst), Erin Andrews (Sideline Reporter) and Tom Rinaldi (Sideline Reporter)

See where the 49ers vs. Eagles matchup will be available via local FOX stations, courtesy of 506sports.com

Christian McCaffrey Wins FedEx Ground Player of Week 12

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has gone four-for-four in FedEx Player of the Week award nominations in 2023 after claiming the honor for his performance in Week 12. His previous three wins came in Weeks 1, 2 and 4. The seventh-year pro recorded 19 carries for 114 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in addition to five catches for 25 yards in the 49ers 31-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Thanksgiving night.

Off the Field: Javon Hargrave Inducted to MEAC Hall of Fame 🏆

Congratulations are in order for San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, who will be inducted into the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Hall of Fame.

"This year's class highlights some of the MEAC's best in the spirit of competition," Commissioner Sonja Stills said in a statement. "These talented former student-athletes, coaches and administrators have demonstrated a prominent level of representation of their institutions and the conference during and after their years of collegiate competition. These five inductees are exemplary representatives of the MEAC, and it is an honor to welcome them as our newest members to the Hall of Fame."

🏈 Injury Report

Check Out the Team's Injury Report Heading into Week 13

📽 What to Watch

📸 Say Cheese

49ers Reveal 2023 'My Cause My Cleats'

See which causes the 49ers are supporting with their one-of-a-kind cleats in this season's "My Cause My Cleats" campaign presented by Shoe Palace.

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan Prostate Cancer Foundation
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
Prostate Cancer Foundation

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel SPAAT
WR Deebo Samuel
SPAAT

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle Operation Freedom Paws
TE George Kittle
Operation Freedom Paws

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy Child Advocates of Silicon Valley
QB Brock Purdy
Child Advocates of Silicon Valley

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga Hawai'i Community Foundation - Mauii Strong Fund
S Talanoa Hufanga
Hawai'i Community Foundation - Mauii Strong Fund

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk Boys & Girls Club of America
WR Brandon Aiyuk
Boys & Girls Club of America

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk National Breast Cancer Foundation
FB Kyle Juszczyk
National Breast Cancer Foundation

Kym Fortino/49ers
President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch John Lynch Foundation/Gary Sinise Foundation
President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
John Lynch Foundation/Gary Sinise Foundation

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead Armstead Academic Project
DL Arik Armstead
Armstead Academic Project

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw Bill Wilson Center
LB Dre Greenlaw
Bill Wilson Center

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings 49ers PREP
WR Jauan Jennings
49ers PREP

Kym Fortino/49ers
K Jake Moody TUFF
K Jake Moody
TUFF

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III YMCA Bayview Hunters Point
CB Samuel Womack III
YMCA Bayview Hunters Point

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner COPD Foundation
LB Fred Warner
COPD Foundation

Kym Fortino/49ers
Linebackers Coach Johnny Holland Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation
Linebackers Coach Johnny Holland
Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir RYSE
DB Deommodore Lenoir
RYSE

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams Sarcoma Foundation of America
T Trent Williams
Sarcoma Foundation of America

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel Living for Zachary
OL Jake Brendel
Living for Zachary

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward Football Camp for the Stars
CB Charvarius Ward
Football Camp for the Stars

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Spencer Burford Mercy Housing
OL Spencer Burford
Mercy Housing

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell Dreams Come True of Louisiana
RB Elijah Mitchell
Dreams Come True of Louisiana

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL T.Y. McGill T.Y. McGill Jr. Foundation
DL T.Y. McGill
T.Y. McGill Jr. Foundation

Kym Fortino/49ers
Offensive Assistant Miguel Reveles Ronald McDonald House
Offensive Assistant Miguel Reveles
Ronald McDonald House

Kym Fortino/49ers
S George Odum American Liver Foundation
S George Odum
American Liver Foundation

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Drake Jackson 95 Problems Foundation
DL Drake Jackson
95 Problems Foundation

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz CWA Veteran Hunt Program
OL Colton McKivitz
CWA Veteran Hunt Program

Kym Fortino/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw CityTeam
DT Javon Kinlaw
CityTeam

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore 49ers EDU
OL Jaylon Moore
49ers EDU

Kym Fortino/49ers
Offensive Quality Control Coach Deuce Schwartz Gift of Life
Offensive Quality Control Coach Deuce Schwartz
Gift of Life

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley Autism Tree
TE Ross Dwelley
Autism Tree

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jon Feliciano Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies
OL Jon Feliciano
Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies

Kym Fortino/49ers
Assistant to the Head Coach Patrick Hagedorn Humane Society Silicon Valley
Assistant to the Head Coach Patrick Hagedorn

Humane Society Silicon Valley

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Randy Gregory HEADstrong Foundation
DL Randy Gregory
HEADstrong Foundation

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Oren Burks South County Football Alumni Association
LB Oren Burks
South County Football Alumni Association

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price The Michael J. Fox Foundation
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
The Michael J. Fox Foundation

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Sam Darnold NEGU
QB Sam Darnold
NEGU

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner Hope 139
TE Charlie Woerner
Hope 139

Kym Fortino/49ers
Assistant Defensive Line Coach Darryl Tapp Tapp Family Fund
Assistant Defensive Line Coach Darryl Tapp
Tapp Family Fund

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
