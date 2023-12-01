Morning Report: Everything You Need to Know About #SFvsPHI 🗞️

Off the Field: Javon Hargrave Inducted to MEAC Hall of Fame 🏆

"This year's class highlights some of the MEAC's best in the spirit of competition," Commissioner Sonja Stills said in a statement. "These talented former student-athletes, coaches and administrators have demonstrated a prominent level of representation of their institutions and the conference during and after their years of collegiate competition. These five inductees are exemplary representatives of the MEAC, and it is an honor to welcome them as our newest members to the Hall of Fame."