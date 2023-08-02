Morning Report: Everything You Need to Know About Day 2 of Pads

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, August 2nd.
New and Notable
Camp Chronicles: Competition Heats Up on Day 2 of Pads
The intensity has been cranked all the way for the San Francisco 49ers, who now have two days of padded practices under their belts. Four quarterbacks hit the field on Day 6 as quarterback Brock Purdy continues his two days on, two days off throwing schedule.
The team closed out their workout on Tuesday with a special address from NBA great, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Here are the updates from Day 6 of the team's workouts
Christian McCaffrey Ranked No. 35 on NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2023'
The list of San Francisco 49ers included in the NFL Network'sannual "Top 100 Players of 2023" continues to grow with running back Christian McCaffrey being unveiled as No. 35 on Tuesday. He joins linebacker Dre Greenlaw, safety Talanoa Hufanga and wide receiver Deebo Samuel in this elite group of playmakers.
Training Camp Community Corner: Diversity & Inclusion
On Tuesday, a diverse group of Faithful attended the team's sixth day of training camp practices.
Multiple organizations representing the LGBTQ+ community and athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities packed the community corner with cheers and smiles, ready to meet their favorite 49ers players.
Off the Field: Christian McCaffrey Trades Autographs for Oreos at Training Camp 🍪
The San Francisco 49ers 2023 Training Camp presented by SAP has been energized from the support of the Faithful who've packed the stands for a sold-out crowd on each day of the team's open practices.
Aside from watching the 49ers prepare for the upcoming season in team drills, seven-on-seven and 11-on-11 scrimmages, some of the most exciting moments for fans come after the practices. Many 49ers players head over to the bleachers and spend some one-on-one time with the Faithful, taking selfies, signing autographs and appreciating their support.
Press Pass
Say Cheese
View the top images as players hit the field for day six of training camp presented by SAP.
View the best images of players signing autographs and taking selfies with the Faithful at #49ersCamp.
Check out photos of the 49ers quarterbacks from the fifth day of the 49ers 2023 Training Camp presented by SAP.
Check out photos of the 49ers wide receivers from the fourth day of the 49ers 2023 Training Camp presented by SAP.
Check out the best images as fans brought high energy to 49ers training camp presented by SAP.