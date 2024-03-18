Morning Report: DL Elliott Shares First Impressions of the 49ers 🗞️

New and Notable

49ers Re-Sign Wide Receiver to a One-Year Deal

Conley (6-3, 205) was originally drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the third round (76th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. Over his nine-year NFL career with the Chiefs (2015-18), Jacksonville Jaguars (2019-20), Houston Texans (2021-22), Tennessee Titans (2022) and San Francisco 49ers (2023), he has appeared in 117 games (63 starts) and registered 220 receptions for 2,922 yards and 15 touchdowns. Conley has also appeared in eight postseason games (two starts) and recorded 10 receptions for 96 yards and one touchdown. In 2023, Conley appeared in eight games for the 49ers and tallied three receptions for 69 yards. He also appeared in three postseason contests and registered two receptions for 35 yards.