Morning Report: DL Elliott Shares First Impressions of the 49ers 🗞️

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, March 18th.
New and Notable
49ers Re-Sign Wide Receiver to a One-Year Deal
The San Francisco 49ers announced that the team has re-signed WR Chris Conley to a one-year deal.
Conley (6-3, 205) was originally drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the third round (76th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. Over his nine-year NFL career with the Chiefs (2015-18), Jacksonville Jaguars (2019-20), Houston Texans (2021-22), Tennessee Titans (2022) and San Francisco 49ers (2023), he has appeared in 117 games (63 starts) and registered 220 receptions for 2,922 yards and 15 touchdowns. Conley has also appeared in eight postseason games (two starts) and recorded 10 receptions for 96 yards and one touchdown. In 2023, Conley appeared in eight games for the 49ers and tallied three receptions for 69 yards. He also appeared in three postseason contests and registered two receptions for 35 yards.
Stats and Facts: 49ers Welcome Defensive Lineman Maliek Collins
The San Francisco 49ers have brought in another reinforcement for the interior defensive line, except this time, their acquisition arrived via trade. The red and gold sent a seventh-round pick to the Houston Texans in exchange for veteran D-lineman Maliek Collins. Collins spent the last three seasons with the Texans (2021-2023) and also had stops with the Las Vegas Raiders (2020) and the Dallas Cowboys (2016-2019).
5 Things to Know: Defensive Lineman Earnest Brown IV
Although Brown IV grew up and lived most of his life in Texas, the defensive lineman is originally from the Bay Area.
"I was born in the San Francisco area," Brown IV said in a post-draft interview. "In Walnut Creek actually. I don't remember as a baby but six months passed and then I moved to Texas."
49ers Re-Sign LB Flannigan-Fowles to One-Year Deal
The San Francisco 49ers announced that the team has re-signed LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles to a one-year deal.
Flannigan-Fowles (6-2, 223) originally signed with the 49ers as a free agent on March 3, 2019. After spending his rookie season on the team's practice squad, he has appeared in 61 games (four starts) and registered 48 tackles, 1.0 sack and five tackles for loss as well as 31 tackles on special teams over the following four seasons (2020-23). Flannigan-Fowles has also appeared in nine postseason games for San Francisco where he has added five tackles and seven tackles on special teams.
Off the Field: Deebo Samuel Changes Jersey to Number 1️⃣
New season, new number for the San Francisco 49ers All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr.
Just before the New League Year kicks off on Wednesday, the "wide-back" took to social media to announce that he will wear No. 1 beginning next season after five years as No. 19. The back nameplate on his jersey also will be updated to "Samuel Sr." after his son Tyshun "Deebo" Samuel Jr. was born in December of 2021.
