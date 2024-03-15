49ers Re-Sign LB Flannigan-Fowles to One-Year Deal

The San Francisco 49ers announced that the team has re-signed LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles to a one-year deal.

Flannigan-Fowles (6-2, 223) originally signed with the 49ers as a free agent on March 3, 2019. After spending his rookie season on the team's practice squad, he has appeared in 61 games (four starts) and registered 48 tackles, 1.0 sack and five tackles for loss as well as 31 tackles on special teams over the following four seasons (2020-23). Flannigan-Fowles has also appeared in nine postseason games for San Francisco where he has added five tackles and seven tackles on special teams.

In 2023, Flannigan-Fowles appeared in all 16 games (one start) and notched 17 tackles, four tackles for loss and one pass defensed. He also added two tackles on special teams. Flannigan-Fowles also appeared in all three postseason contests where he registered four tackles, one pass defensed and one forced fumble on defense and one tackle on special teams.