49ers Re-Sign Wide Receiver to a One-Year Deal

Mar 16, 2024 at 01:00 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced that the team has re-signed WR Chris Conley to a one-year deal.

 Conley (6-3, 205) was originally drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the third round (76th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. Over his nine-year NFL career with the Chiefs (2015-18), Jacksonville Jaguars (2019-20), Houston Texans (2021-22), Tennessee Titans (2022) and San Francisco 49ers (2023), he has appeared in 117 games (63 starts) and registered 220 receptions for 2,922 yards and 15 touchdowns. Conley has also appeared in eight postseason games (two starts) and recorded 10 receptions for 96 yards and one touchdown. In 2023, Conley appeared in eight games for the 49ers and tallied three receptions for 69 yards. He also appeared in three postseason contests and registered two receptions for 35 yards.

A 31-year-old native of Dallas, GA, Conley attended the University of Georgia where he played four seasons (2011-14) and finished with 177 receptions for 1,938 yards and 20 touchdowns.

