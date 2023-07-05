Morning Report: Diving into the 49ers Defense

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, July 5th.
New and Notable
3 Things We Learned About the 49ers Defense This Offseason
After a No. 1 overall finish in 2022, there is plenty of hype surrounding the San Francisco 49ers defense headed into the 2023 season. Can the best defensive unit in the NFL run it back with a new defensive coordinator and some new faces in the mix?
49ers 2023 Opponent Preview: Seattle Seahawks
The countdown to training camp and the 2023 NFL regular season has begun with the league releasing report days for each of the 32 clubs on Wednesday. The San Francisco 49ers have set a rookie report day of July 18, and veterans are expected back in Santa Clara a week later on July 25.
49ers Running Backs Top the PFF Position Group Charts
Various San Francisco 49ers players have appeared at the top of Pro Football Focus individual rankings throughout the offseason, and now, entire position groups are headlining the charts. The latest 49ers corps to clinch a No. 1 overall ranking from PFF is the running back crew that includes Pro Bowler Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell, Jordan Mason, Tyrion Davis-Price, Ronald Awatt and Khalan Laborn.
49ers 2023 Roster Breakdown: Tight Ends
Each week leading up to the start of training camp, 49ers.com will assess roster groupings as we get closer to the season. In this installment, we will address the tight end position and the depth behind their All-Pro, Pro Bowl talent.
What to Watch
Say Cheese
Offensive lineman Matt Pryor and running back Jordan Mason taught football fundamentals to athletes with Down syndrome to make the game fun and accessible to all.
View images of Arik Armstead's Inaugural Kick Off For Kids Gala, where sponsors, attendees and the Sacramento community raised over $250,000 for education equity.