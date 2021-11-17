Morning Report: Deebo Samuel Receives NFC Recognition

Good Morning Faithful,
Deebo Samuel Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week For Second Time
Just two weeks removed from receiving his first-ever NFC Offensive Player of the Week recognition, Deebo Samuel has earned the honor yet again. Samuel drew league-wide recognition following his primetime performance against the Los Angeles Rams on "Monday Night Football."
The third-year wideout hauled in five receptions for 97 yards and a touchdown and added another 36 yards on the ground on five carries and another score for a grand total of 133 all-purpose yards on the night. Monday marked the first-career game where the wide receiver recorded both a receiving and rushing touchdown. Eight of Samuel's touches on the night resulted in either a first down or a touchdown.
The Story Behind Deebo Samuel and the 49ers Viral Iced Out Chain
If you watched any of the San Francisco 49ers primetime matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, you might have seen Deebo Samuel shining on both the field and the sideline.
Following his second touchdown of the night to extend San Francisco's lead 31-7 early in the fourth quarter, Samuel was handed a custom iced-out chain which has a more significant meaning in the 49ers locker room than just the flash and allure.
Despite being forced off the field due to injury in Week 1, cornerback Jason Verrett is still displaying his leadership and influence. Verrett purchased the jewels designed by Rafaello & Co. earlier in the season as a symbol to highlight a player who notched a noteworthy play. Since, the piece has donned the name of the "Game Changer" chain.
Talanoa Hufanga Embraces Bay Area Culture and 49ers Philosophy
There are two distinctive celebrations the Faithful can look forward to on game days coming from San Francisco's rookie safety Talanoa Hufanga.
A resident of Northern California for just seven months, Hufanga quickly embraced the culture of his hometown team. His captivating personality is often shown through his dance moves, adopting the popular Bay Area hip hop move, the smeeze.
"I try to emphasize this culture and what it is about, just try to make the most of it," Hufanga said. "So I love this, and I hope I'm here for a long time."
75 for 75
"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting moments in the team's history as part of the franchise's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.
October 29, 2012
Quarterback Alex Smith fired 19 passes, completed 18 of them and had one dropped. If not for the drop, Smith would have had a perfect Monday night. He completed 94.7 percent of his throws against the Arizona Cardinals, the most efficient pass completion effort in 49ers history as San Francisco rolled to a 24-3 victory.
