Deebo Samuel Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week For Second Time

Just two weeks removed from receiving his first-ever NFC Offensive Player of the Week recognition, ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ has earned the honor yet again. Samuel drew league-wide recognition following his primetime performance against the Los Angeles Rams on "Monday Night Football."

The third-year wideout hauled in five receptions for 97 yards and a touchdown and added another 36 yards on the ground on five carries and another score for a grand total of 133 all-purpose yards on the night. Monday marked the first-career game where the wide receiver recorded both a receiving and rushing touchdown. Eight of Samuel's touches on the night resulted in either a first down or a touchdown.

"I haven't seen many (players like Samuel) in the NFL," quarterback ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ said. "It's a unique talent, just durability of the guy, the route running ability, the mental capacity, just to keep everything in his head that he has to do on a week-to-week basis. It's really impressive. I mean, the dude can play multiple positions and he's earned everything he's gotten."

Samuel currently ranks second in the league with 979 receiving yards, only behind Los Angeles Rams wideout Cooper Kupp (1,141) and has totaled seven-total touchdowns. San Francisco's wideout is averaging over 18 yards per reception and leads the league in yards per touch (16.0).

Per Pro Football Focus, Samuel leads all qualifying wide receivers in:

Receiving yards per route run: 3.46

Yards after catch: 518

YAC/reception: 9.6

Missed tackles forced: 13 (T-1st with Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin)