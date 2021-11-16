Top Performers as 49ers Dim LA's All-Star Cast on 'MNF'

Trent Williams - 93.7 Overall Grade

No surprise here as Williams continues to make his case as the top offensive lineman in the NFL. Williams' overall grade was the 49ers highest on the team as the left tackle did not allow a single quarterback pressure against the Rams. His 97.8 overall grade on the season is the highest of any player in the NFL through Week 10. Williams' performance earned him yet another appearance on PFF’s “Team of the Week.”

George Kittle - 91.7 Overall Grade

In back-to-back weeks, the 49ers tight end has found himself in the end zone. Kittle finished his night hauling in five targets for 50 yards and a score. Four of Kittle's six catches resulted in either a first down or a touchdown.

Deebo Samuel - 90.6 Overall Grade

Samuel had himself a night on primetime hauling in five catches for 97 yards and a score. Of his 97 receiving yards, 57 came after the catch. Four of his five receptions resulted in either a first down or a touchdown. He also notched five carries for 36 yards rushing and another score, with three of those five carries resulting in a first down. Samuel forced five missed tackles receiving and another two rushing. The wideout also landed on PFF's "Team of the Week."

Samuel leads all qualifying WRs in:

Receiving yards per route run: 3.46

Yards after catch: 518

YAC/reception: 9.6

Missed tackles forced: 13 (T-1st with Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin)

Jimmy Garoppolo - 82.1 Overall Grade