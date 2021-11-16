Top Performers as 49ers Dim LA's All-Star Cast on 'MNF'

While the Los Angeles Rams entered Sunday night with a star-studded cast ready to flash under the primetime lights, it was the San Francisco 49ers who ultimately shined in the dominant 31-10 "Monday Night Football" rout. The 49ers came out aggressive, and played a clean and complementary game of football where players on all sides of the ball narrated Monday night's script.
Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus highlighted several standouts from the divisional upset. Here's a look at who stood out:
Trent Williams - 93.7 Overall Grade
No surprise here as Williams continues to make his case as the top offensive lineman in the NFL. Williams' overall grade was the 49ers highest on the team as the left tackle did not allow a single quarterback pressure against the Rams. His 97.8 overall grade on the season is the highest of any player in the NFL through Week 10. Williams' performance earned him yet another appearance on PFF’s “Team of the Week.”
George Kittle - 91.7 Overall Grade
In back-to-back weeks, the 49ers tight end has found himself in the end zone. Kittle finished his night hauling in five targets for 50 yards and a score. Four of Kittle's six catches resulted in either a first down or a touchdown.
Deebo Samuel - 90.6 Overall Grade
Samuel had himself a night on primetime hauling in five catches for 97 yards and a score. Of his 97 receiving yards, 57 came after the catch. Four of his five receptions resulted in either a first down or a touchdown. He also notched five carries for 36 yards rushing and another score, with three of those five carries resulting in a first down. Samuel forced five missed tackles receiving and another two rushing. The wideout also landed on PFF's "Team of the Week."
Samuel leads all qualifying WRs in:
- Receiving yards per route run: 3.46
- Yards after catch: 518
- YAC/reception: 9.6
- Missed tackles forced: 13 (T-1st with Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin)
Jimmy Garoppolo - 82.1 Overall Grade
For the second-straight week, San Francisco's signal caller has been among the team's top performers. Garoppolo finished the night completing 15-of-19 passes for a season-high 78.95 completion percentage for 182 yards and two touchdowns for a 141.7 quarterback rating. Garoppolo got the ball out quick on Monday night, with an average time from snap to pass attempt of 1.99 seconds, the quickest of any starting quarterback in Week 10. Garoppolo's 87.1 overall grade over the last three weeks is the highest of any qualifying quarterback over that span.
Talanoa Hufanga - 77.7 Overall Grade
San Francisco's rookie safety earned the 49ers top grade on defense. Hufanga tallied a quarterback hit and also a pass breakup on his only target on the night.
Jimmie Ward - 76.3 Overall Grade
Ward was questionable heading into the game while working through a quad injury but hauled in two interceptions off of Rams new quarterback Matthew Stafford just 11 minutes apart in the first quarter. The first came by way of an overthrown deep ball intended for newly-signed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The second came on a pass that bobbled in the hands of tight end Tyler Higbee and was scooped up by the safety and returned for a touchdown, his first pick-six since 2015. Beyond his two interceptions, Ward did not allow a single catch on four targets on Monday night.
Honorable Mention
Bosa continues to be a disrupter, notching four quarterback pressures on the night (1.0 sack, one hit, two hurries). After bringing down Stafford for a loss of 11 yards, Bosa is now just 1.0 sack shy of tying his 2019 total of 9.0 sacks.